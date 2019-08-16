Despite saying they didn’t plan to raise taxes in the upcoming fiscal year, Pike County supervisors moved ahead Thursday with plans for a 1.84-mill tax hike. That would mean an additional $18.40 a year in taxes on a $100,000 house.
Supervisors scheduled a public hearing on the proposed budget 9 a.m. Sept. 3 in their board room at the court annex in Magnolia.
The county administrator’s original recommended budget called for a 1.56-mill tax hike due to 3 percent salary raises and expected increases in health insurance, employee retirement and workers compensation insurance.
Supervisors said at the time they planned to avoid any tax increase, but then they heard from some department heads who laid out reasons they needed more money. Those included:
• An extra $165,000 for the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance, which had been receiving $120,000 a year but asked for the equivalent of a full tax mill, which brings in $285,000 in Pike County.
• $100,000 for a new deputy and new jailer in the sheriff’s department, plus additional funds for more inmate food, clothes and dry goods, K-9 dog food, auto repairs, tires, tubes and parts.
• An additional $100,000 for the Pike County Economic Development District.
• An additional $5,000 for the tax collector’s office and $7,500 for the tax assessor’s office.
“If we made all the changes that were requested, it would be a total increase of about 2.6 mills,” said board president Chuck Lambert, including Dangerfield’s recommendation in that amount.
Lambert said he played with some numbers and came up with an alternative. He said allocating $280,000 to Scenic Rivers, $45,000 to the sheriff’s department, $10,000 extra to economic development, plus the requested funds to tax collector and assessor offices would reduce the increase to 1.84-mill countywide.
That would also require a $200,000 deficit in the general fund to come out of the $3 million cash balance.
Lambert said his goal was “just trying to fund what we needed to fund and keeping taxes to the lowest possible cost.”
Supervisors Gary Honea and Faye Hodges were out of town Thursday but participated in the discussion over cell phones, which lay side by side on the desk in front of Lambert.
Hodges said she was OK with Lambert’s proposal except for the Scenic Rivers allotment. She said Pike County already contributes more to the alliance than any other member county.
“We’re so far ahead of everyone else in terms of contribution,” she said.
Hodges said she would like to “just take a slower pace to get there” and recommended half a mill instead.
Lambert said Scenic Rivers is trying to get each participating county to provide the equivalent of 1 tax mill, and that varies by county.
“They’re trying to get away from a dollar amount and get people to contribute at an equal level,” he said.
Supervisor Luke Brewer endorsed the idea.
“I feel that we need to support them and we need to lead the way for this regional concept. It’ll pay for itself,” he said.
Honea agreed. “I’m really excited about what Scenic Rivers is doing,” he said.
Honea said he just visited the Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest area of North Carolina and was impressed. “That’s what it’s going to take is a regional concept,” he said.
Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky joked that Brewer, Honea and Lambert are going home after their term is up this year and won’t have to worry about the fallout of raising taxes. The three are not seeking reelection.
“I would like to see some reduction in that millage rate increase,” Bowsky said.
Lambert noted that the board won’t officially adopt the budget and tax levy until after the Sept. 3 hearing and can discuss it again then.
He also pointed out that the North Pike School District budget request will result in a decrease of .52 mill in that district, while South Pike will go up .75 mill.
