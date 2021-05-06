McComb business owners came to the city board Tuesday, looking to expand either through modest means for regulars or more extravagant ideas such as a quarterly festival.
Beth Hemeter, the owner of Buddy’s bar on Delaware Avenue, addressed the board during its work session to request a resolution from the city in support of her bid to get resort status.
“This year will mark our 14th year in business, and as we have all struggled this last year with our businesses, we are continuing to try to grow and continue to try to offer as many good experiences as we can,” she said.
“I know that this will grow our business, which, in turn, will bring more tax dollars back to the city.”
Resort status gives businesses the ability to sell liquor and wine on Sundays. They also can stay open past midnight.
The board did not act on resort requests from Hemeter in 2019 and 2020. The state ultimately decides the issue.
Hemeter said she did not want the status for the extended hours, noting she wanted it so she could sell wine to her regulars who come for New Orleans Saints games on Sundays.
“What I am mostly looking for is to be able to serve alcohol and wine on Sunday,” she said. “We have a close-knit group that comes to watch the Saints, and I have several that would rather have a glass of wine than a beer, and that’s my goal, not staying open after midnight. I don’t want that kind of business.”
Selectman Devante Johnson was initially against supporting Hemeter’s request, noting when she came to the board in 2019, he believed then that it would open the flood gates for businesses to ask for the status.
“One of the things that we talked about was having these reserved for the historic district because ... if we start issuing them at one establishment, how are we going to handle having four other businesses wanting the same thing,” he said.
Selectman Donovan Hill was more receptive to the idea, noting that he believed every business that wanted the status should be able to apply for it and have board support.
“I actually support this, and, at some point, I think we should give every business that sells liquor this opportunity,” Hill said.
Johnson, reversing his position, said he agreed with Hill’s judgment.
The board is set to vote on whether to write the resolution in next week’s meeting, on the conditon that Hemeter provides a copy of her business hours she and her proposed business hours on Sunday, which currently is fluid depending on the scheduling of Saints games.
Selectman Ronnie Brock also asked for an update on the resolution the board approved for 207 Bistro’s bid for resort status. City officials said the city is waiting on key information before it can follow through with the resolution. Brock said he wanted to make sure it was being completed and that Hemeter was not cutting in line.
The board then heard from a McComb business owner and resident Ricky Torrence, who was looking to start a quarterly festival similar to the Iron Horse Festival the city puts on every year.
“McComb is in great need of having something that citizens can come out and enjoy,” Torrence said. “We had a long year with the pandemic. Everybody was sort of shut up inside, so I really want to bring this to the city and let the citizens of McComb have a good time.”
Zoning, Inspections and Permits Director Henry Green said he had spoken to Torrence about the prospect previously and noted there was nothing in the ordnances that said he wouldn’t be able to start a festival on the land, located at 124 and 130 24th St., he was planned to purchase, noting it was zoned commercial.
The board asked what Torrance wanted from the city, and he told them he wanted its support, specifically through law enforcement presence when the festivals take place and the ability to serve beer.
Torrance and the board decided he would continue to communicate with him throughout the process. He said he’d hope to have the event schedule off the ground in a year or two.
