Pike County sheriff’s deputies arrested David W. Hubmann, 37, of 1061 Brandi Road, Summit, after an argument led to a standoff early Saturday morning in which Hubmann barricaded himself in his home and told deputies he had an assault rifle.
Hubmann was charged with simple domestic assault, disorderly conduct and simple assault of a law enforcement officer. Since his arrest, he has also been charged with simple assault of a corrections officer.
Deputies seized from Hubmann an AR-15 assault rifle, a Glock pistol and military-style body armor that Hubmann was wearing.
He is currently being held in the Pike County Jail with no bond.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said the incident started as an argument between Hubmann and his girlfriend and escalated into Hubmann trying to get her and a group of people to leave his house by brandishing and firing a gun outside the house around 3:20 a.m.
No one was injured.
Responding deputies do not know which of his guns Hubmann used at that time.
When they arrived they tried to calm Hubmann.
“He ended up telling the deputies to leave, went inside his bedroom, closed the door and told them he had an assault rifle and pistols,” Bellipanni said. “They stayed inside the residence and called for more deputies. It took about 30 to 45 minutes, but we were able to talk Mr. Hubmann down and de-escalate the situation.”
Bellipanni praised Lt. Mark Thompson, at whom Hubmann brandished his AR-15, as being “instrumental in talking (Hubmann) down and getting him to surrender himself.”
Hubmann was transported to the Pike County Jail without incident, but on Sunday attacked corrections officer Jody Johnson when being moved into the cell block.
Other officers were able to get Hubmann under control and back into the cell, and Johnson was not seriously injured, Bellipanni said.
In a separate case, McComb police also responded to a person barricaded earlier this week, although under different circumstances.
Chief Detective Victoria Carter said a person threatening suicide had locked himself in a car on Johnson Street. There was no attempt made at suicide, and police found no weapon on him.
Police calmed him down, and he was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for mental health evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.