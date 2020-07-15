McComb’s police chief said his decision to suspend police escorts for funerals and businesses is in response to the department’s shortage of officers, and he hopes to resume the practice once the force is fully staffed.
“We don’t have enough personnel,” Garland Ward said of the suspension of escorts, which went into effect last week.
The department’s staffing is about half of what it should be, with as few as three officers on patrol during some shifts when twice as many are needed.
“If I send two officers to do a funeral escort, then it’s going to leave one office to parol the entire city,” Ward said.
Funeral directors and business owners said they recently learned of the new policy after requesting escorts.
Ward said his officers also won’t be able to block off streets for public events such as festivals and 5K runs.
The police department’s personnel shortage has been a long-term issue, and while some new hires have joined the force recently, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said others are leaving to go to the sheriff’s department.
Lockley said Monday that he wasn’t aware the police department was no longer providing escorts.
Ward noted that other departments where he’s worked required those in need of escorts and similar services from police were required to hire off-duty police officers, with some being paid $40 each for the work.
“I have no problem using our off-duty officers,” he said.
Ward said he hopes the department can return to full staffing soon so it can resume the service.
“Once I get our manpower, we’ll start doing the escorts,” he said.
