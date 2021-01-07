Big trucks that rumble the earth and the detonation of small charges will be taking place across northern Pike County in the coming weeks as crews conduct seismic testing for oil deposits, Summit officials learned Tuesday.
Gary Stewart of ClearRock Geophysics said his company will soon mail notices to get permission from land owners and minerals rights holders to conduct the testing, which will give oil companies a better idea of where to drill for previously undiscovered pockets of oil.
Much of the testing will take place over the course of nearly two weeks in the northern reaches of Summit, around Dixie Springs, west of Interstate 55 and northeast of town and will result in a high-definition map of the earth’s subsurface, Stewart said. He told Pike County supervisors on Monday that testing will be conducted later further south from the Pike County Speedway to Gillsburg.
“This is nothing new to us. We’ve done this numerous times throughout Southwest Mississippi,’ Stewart said, recalling similar testing in and around Pike County in 2006 and 2014 for Denbury Resources and other oil companies.
Stewart said the oil he’s seeking out will hopefully result in a “traditional play” that doesn’t require fracking.
“Instead of wildcatting a well based off of a hunch we try to get a map of it,” he said. “It gives a lot higher chance to have a good commercial well.”
Stewart said the permitting phase is taking place now, and county officials have given permission for ClearRock to use rights-of-way.
Stewart said the “vibe trucks” about the size of garbage trucks will be brought in to conduct testing on roads. Seismic monitors will be hired to detonate 1.4-pound charges in 100-foot-deep holes further off roads.
He said the charge might sound like a firecracker and is less than the 5-pound charges used in the past.
“We know how much energy we’re putting in the ground everywhere a source point is utilized. We’re way below the threshold to cause any property damage,” he said.
“When the CN train comes through here it puts more energy in the ground than we do.”
He said crews will work with farmers to make sure livestock isn’t disturbed.
“We’re sensitive to livestock issues. If Farmer Brown’s got cows in the pasture we try to work in the next pasture or let him get his cows out,” Stewart said.
n n n
In another matter, public works foreman Jesse Simmons asked the council to consider purchasing steel-toed boots for five employees every year as a part of their uniform.
“There’s a lot of heavy stuff we’ve got to pick up and I’d hate to drop something on one of these guy’s feet,” Simmons said, adding that workplace safety regulations often require the footwear.
He said the boots run about $120 per pair.
“That’s a good idea,” Councilman Joe Lewis said.
Simmons also asked the council for $1,400 to replace two 15-inch culverts on Sid Nash Road with 30-inch culverts in order to prevent flooding at a house there.
