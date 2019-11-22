Inmates are participating in an organized hunger strike for better conditions throughout Mississippi’s state prisons, and three inmates are risking a lot to provide unprecedented access to the situation in their attempt to shine light on poor conditions and disparities in sentencing.
“We refuse to eat and drink water throughout Mississippi prisons and want out of these inhumane prisons,” one individual said.
A Twitter account, (@EXPOSEMDOC), is disseminating images, videos and written testimony of individuals under incarceration.
He said conditions aren’t just bad — they’re inhumane.
“In all the prisons,” one inmate said. “There are participants in the hunger strike in all three of the state prisons.”
The account, managed by three individuals — one incarcerated at each state prison — provides access to the experiences of individuals under Mississippi Department of Corrections custody.
One of the account owners said he was convicted at age 17 of armed robbery of $100, in which he used a fake gun, and was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
He said he’s served 15 years of that sentence and is not eligible for parole or early release. He said an 18-year-old peer convicted of the same offense is serving a one-year sentence and that more attention needs to be paid to the apparent sentencing disparity for juvenile offenders.
He said inmates across the state are participating in the food and water strike in protest of inhumane conditions in each of the three state correctional facilities: Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl, South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville and the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.
He provided images of food prepared in unsanitary conditions at SMCI, including coming into contact with roaches and other pests, and said food is often left exposed to the rain in the period between preparation and service.
The men provided images of flooding within South Mississippi Correctional Institution and said a general lack of air conditioning contributed to prisoners’ decision to enter into a hunger strike.
Mississippi Department of Corrections Communications Director Grace Fisher said she is unable to confirm whether or not an organized hunger strike is underway within state prisons.
Fisher said images from inside state prisons released to the internet highlight an issue corrections administrators are trying to manage.
“Obviously with the amount of apparent cell phone footage getting out there, something has to be done,” she said.
Fisher said the MDOC has measures in place to prevent the introduction of contraband cell phones to state prisons but more is needed.
“However, the images are still making their way out of the facilities,” she said.
In March, Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said she supports the implementation of a federal cell phone jamming legislation that would block the signal of contraband wireless devices.
Fisher said that remains the commissioner’s position.
The account, operated by contraband cell phones, has shone a light onto conditions endured by Mississippi’s prison population. It also argues for prison reform to prevent juvenile offenders from standing trial as adults.
The images paint a dark picture of life in Mississippi’s prisons. It identifies issues related to human health, such as black mold in living quarters and restrooms of each facility, posing a clear and obvious risk to the health of inmates.
Images show dark-brown running water that inmates say smells of sewage and isn’t safe for consumption. Videos posted to the account show beds infested with spiders and roaches and inmates say they aren’t given adequate access to medical services to deal with those health issues.
The images come after reports from inside prisons were made available earlier this year by way of contraband cell phones.
