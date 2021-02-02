The Medical Arts Building in McComb will receive multiple upgrades in its first complete renovation since the building was constructed more than five decades ago.
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center now owns the building. The most recent major upgrades involved making room for pulmonary and orthopedic clinics.
Walking through the hall of either clinic, visitors can see down offices and examination rooms clear through one clinic to the next. The two clinics share space with a radiology room.
“It looks completely different from what we have used in clinics in the past,” Chief Ambulatory Officer Aaron Price said. “It was very inconvenient for our patients to have to go across the street to the hospital to get X-rays, and having that eliminates many extra trips to the hospital.”
He said the hospital commissioned a local artist to paint specific pieces for the two clinics.
Pulmonary has paintings of lungs and the ribcage, while the radiology room has bones.
The next clinic under renovation is the gastroenterology clinic, which was recently moved into a spare space while the old office has its carpets removed, walls painted and other updates. Work on that part of the building begins next week, Price said.
One of the biggest changes to the building will be a centralized waiting room, so patients will enter the building at the main entrance, check in and wait to be directed to their specific clinics, cutting down on having to navigate the maze of the building.
“When you check in you go to the same spot regardless of which specialist you need to see. Patients won’t have any confusion about where to go because they will be directed to their clinics,” Price said.
With this waiting room, Price said the building will get an add on, creating more waiting space to promote social distancing. On top of that, it will commandeer the pulmonary clinic’s waiting room space because it will no longer require it.
He said the new system is all about making it more convenient for the clinics and patients, streamlining the check-in process and making sure everything a patient needs will be in the medical arts building. That will eliminate the need to go to the hospital for things like minor surgery and X-rays.
Price said the only clinics that won’t be in the building will be OB-GYN and cardiology, which both have auxiliary buildings. Price said he hopes to have the building completely renovated within the next couple of years.
He said having the building continue with a centralized check-in cuts down unneeded hospital visits, which helps with the pandemic by reducing the traffic to the already strained hospital.
Price also noted that the hospital has created a transition clinic for those who came from the hospital that need follow up but do not have a primary care physician.
“The Medical Arts Building will be a one stop shop for medical needs,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.