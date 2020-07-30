The McComb city board took the step of eliminating twice-monthly work sessions from its schedule on Tuesday.
Selectman Devante Johnson proposed the move, noting that work sessions — non-voting meetings in which the board discusses matters to be decided the following week — have been made redundant by the board’s lack of participation.
“The reason being poor participation,” he said. “If we are going to get poor participation on the first and third Tuesdays, then our employees could be with their families.”
Johnson said because so many members do not take the work sessions seriously, the board ends up with the same discussions on the day of the vote.
“We spend two hours here on board meeting nights on the second and fourth Tuesdays. ... Everything we discuss in the work session, we come back in the board meetings and just rehash.”
The vote was 4-1 with selectmen Johnson, Ronnie Brock, Michael Cameron and Ted Tullos voting for to end the meetings, and Selectman Shawn Williams, who has not missed a single work session in the year, voting to keep them. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
Cameron and Tullos have said on multiple occasions that they do not attend work sessions and noted that they are not required to, but they never asked to remove them from the board’s schedule. Hill, who often has to work out of town, hasn’t attended a board meeting since June 23 or a work session since June 2.
Johnson, who had called into the meetings for the past two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, attended the meeting in person, noting in a post on Facebook Monday that he had quarantined himself for two weeks and was feeling better.
He said after the board meeting that instead of having a work session the board could meet for a briefing on every other Tuesday. But it’s important to note that when a quorum of any public board meets, state law considers that an open board meeting.
In other news, the board:
• Met in executive session with attorney Wayne Dowdy about litigation involving the Kramer Roof building collapse.
• Reappointed Greg Gilmore to the McComb Housing Authority board for a new 5-year term.
• Authorized the mayor to sign a contract with M3A architecure for the Martin Luther King gym project.
• Approved a $74,018 funding request from the McComb Public Library for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
• Made an $82,867 payment to the Pike County Tax Collectors Office as part of an interlocal agreement for tax collections.
• Received a $2,500 check from The Community Partnership Grant program for the purchasing of multi-gas detectors and thermal imaging cameras for the McComb Fire Department.
• Approved a $239,233 payment to Land Company Development for storm debris removal and disposal and a $4,370 payment to Debris Tech for debris monitoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.