Marking history

The clock is ticking on a big Lynyrd Skynyrd weekend that will feature a tribute concert honoring rescuers, caregivers and survivors of the band’s tragic 1977 plane crash, followed by the dedication of a monument near the crash site.
On Oct. 20, 1977 — nearly 42 years ago — the rock band’s plane crashed in Gillsburg, killing six people. Local folks sprang into action, taking survivors to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, where all hands went on deck caring for them.
Twenty people survived. Killed were three band members, a road manager, pilot and co-pilot.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band, Nuthin’ Fancy, will perform in the Southwest Mississippi Fine Arts Building.
Tickets are on sale: $40 for standard seating, $80 for a VIP package that includes preferred seating and a meet-and-greet with survivors, rescuers and caregivers.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, a monument will be unveiled at 7364 Easley Road, Magnolia, which is just south of Highway 568 west of Magnolia.
On Tuesday, organizers of the weekend events gathered at the monument site, where work has been under way for weeks.
When the Mississippi Blues Trail Commission rejected a request for a blues marker — saying Lynyrd Skynyrd didn’t qualify as a blues band — rescuer Dwain Easley and his wife Lola volunteered use of their land, which is near the crash site.
The underbrush has been cleared, the land graded, and a slab, steps and walkway all installed. A black hurricane fence will be put up around the site, and Brookhaven Monument Co. will install a 14-foot wide, 8-foot tall black granite marker with photos and information.
“This one truly tells a story,” said Kevin Laird of Brookhaven Monument Co. “You’ll know enough to become an instant fan.”
A parking area has been leveled on the side of the road. Steps lead to the monument. Entering from the side is a winding sidewalk for handicap access — looking remarkably similar to the walkway depicted on the cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “One More from the Road” album.
A gofundme page helped pay for the project.
“We’ve got people from 17 countries that have donated money,” said Pat Nelson.
Local people and band members have also contributed.
All ticket proceeds from the concert will go toward the cost of the monument, which will be open 24/7, Easley said.
“This is totally free to the public. There will never be a charge,” Easley said.
Having a specific site to visit will help fans who don’t know where to go.
“People come here from all over the world all the time looking for something, and most of the time they don’t find anything,” Easley said.
Someone marked the GPS location of the crash site, which is 400 yards from the monument, but “there’s nothing there. It’s like looking in the brush,” Easley said.
It’s not uncommon for people from other areas, even other countries, to wander around Gillsburg looking for anything pertaining to the crash site.
“We were here one day and there was a couple walking down the road and they were from Italy,” said Jamie Wall.
At the Oct. 20 dedication, the road will be closed to through-traffic to allow fans to park, and there will be port-a-johns, a food wagon, and Gillsburg Baptist Church will hand out free water.
A marker will be installed at Southwest Medical Center at a date to be determined. The hospital is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the plane crash aftermath was definitely one of its most memorable incidents.
“We are honored to be involved with this,” said Michael Guttuso of the medical center foundation. “We are so pleased they are planning to put a marker at the hospital.”
At the Oct. 19 concert, “we wanted to recognize the survivors, the rescuers and the caretakers,” McDaniel said.
The band Nuthin’ Fancy took its name from a Lynyrd Skynyrd song. Like the original band, it has seven members, including three guitarists, plus three backup singers.
“They were so tight that the three lead guitar players sound as one,” McDaniel said of Lynyrd Skynyrd.
The band was popular in the 1970s, but it has drawn in new generations of fans.
Krystina Anderson was 7 when the plane crashed, but she’s involved in the monument project and brings six yellow roses to the spot in memory of the deceased — something she plans to keep on doing.
“It’s the greatest band ever,” she said. “All the ’70s music, all that music was great, but they were on the top.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.