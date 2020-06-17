Supervisors decided Monday to continue to wait for federal approval before cleaning up debris from the April 22-23 storm system.
Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan said Mississippi’s request for a federal declaration of emergency had reached the White House on Friday, but until the president signs it, there’s no guarantee supervisors will be reimbursed for the cleanup.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said he’s been getting calls from people wanting to know when the debris will be picked up, but he said the board wants to wait for approval of reimbursement.
“We’re just trying to be on the safe side with it,” Gazzo said.
Coghlan noted debris will only be picked up in areas hit by the tornado system. And even with federal approval, funds won’t be quick in arriving.
“This is going to be years before it’s reimbursed. It’s not up-front money,” he cautioned. “The federal government’s still spending (Hurricane) Katrina money. That’s 15 years ago,”
Keith Lott of Neel-Schaffer told supervisors they can expect to make more than one pickup of debris.
“In McComb, once we made a pass, a lot more came out,” he said.
Once the president signs off, work can begin immediately, Lott said.
“We’re ready to go with one phone call,” he said.
Schilling Road complaints
In another matter, A.J. Schellinger complained about the condition of Schilling Road near the Walthall County and Louisiana state lines. He said residents were told 31⁄2 years ago it would be repaved, but instead it’s been patched in such a way that makes it worse, plus gravel piled on shoulders causes water to stand.
Schellinger also complained he never sees any sheriff’s deputies patrolling in his area.
District 5 Supervisor Lee Fortenberry said he hopes to tackle paving the road in the next year, and in the meantime supervisors will ask road superintendent Wendell Alexander to check out the road shoulders.
Board president Sam Hall also noted the county is in the process of buying a pothole patcher.
“The community will see some major work done on the roads,” Hall said. “Now when we fix roads, it’s going to be done professionally and it’s going to last.”
Board meetings reduced
In other business, supervisors:
• Decided to reduce the number of board meetings by eliminating the third meeting each month. Supervisors will meet 8 a.m. the first Monday of the month, the 15th and the 30th. They eliminated the meeting that took place between the 15th and the 30th. Supervisors said they don’t have enough business to justify so many meetings.
• Accepted the McComb city board’s appointment of Gwendolyn Tavira to the McComb Pike County Airport Board and its reappointment of Stephanie Robinson to the Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center board. Both are joint city-county appointees.
• Authorized the sheriff’s department to increase its number of unmarked vehicles from 13 to 14.
• Accepted an $82,000 bid from Truckworx for a cab and chassis. Supervisors used the reverse auction process, which started with a bid of $112,200 and ended after 13 more bids at $82,000.
• Accepted a $2,180 bid from Comsouth of Hattiesburg for 56 surplus mobile radios, 43 portable radios and two repeaters from the sheriff’s department.
• Granted Tax Assessor Laurie Allen a one-year extension to complete the four-year update on real and personal property that was due to be completed next month, as authorized by the Mississippi Department of Revenue because of the state of emergency from the pandemic.
• Noted the discharge of jailer Trenton Coon and the hiring of Ray Walker as jailer, plus road department hirings of Byron Williams, Letony Tobias, Marco Jackson and Thomas Godbold.
• Noted the receipt of an additional $3,000 from the 2018 Help America Vote Act grant for cybersecurity consulting.
• Authorized the sheriff’s department to apply for the annual Justice Assistance Grant for $3,678.
• Accepted the resignation of Chuck Lambert from the Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District board.
• Approved a utility permit for Cable One to extend service along Dixie Springs Road and Hutson Circle.
