Mississippi made more than $117 million in improper unemployment payments amid a wave of filings and increased federal jobless aid during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the findings of an audit released Tuesday.
State Auditor Shad White noted the costly error in reporting his office’s annual audit of state agencies.
The audit noted that an overwhelmed Mississippi Department of Employment Security suspended policies to vet claimants’ eligibility for jobless aid and as a result made payments to people who hadn’t lost work, as well as identity thieves and even prison inmates.
“Proven and tested controls over unemployment insurance claims were altered or disregarded for the periods of March 2020 through December 2020,” according to the audit report. “Due to these controls being ignored or overridden, MDES was unable to properly monitor the immense influx of claims and to properly vet those claims for fraud.”
MDES paid $2.1 billion in unemployment claims in fiscal year 2020 compared to $59.6 million in fiscal year 2019 — a 3,498% increase.
Of the 2020 payments, $117,948,403, or about 5.5%, were identified as improper.
The auditor’s office also found that the employment agency paid jobless benefits to prison inmates because claimants were no longer required to state that they were actively seeking work.
“Incarcerated individuals were then able to apply for benefits and receive approval without any additional verification from MDES,” the report said.
The report cast the agency as a flailing entity struggling to keep up with a surge in demand, and it was taken advantage of as a result.
“MDES personnel were initially overwhelmed by the influx of claims and were unable to accurately report the amount of increased loss the state was subject to, and were unable to adequately monitor the fraud that was reported by individuals when they received notification of benefits received,” the report said.
The audit reviewed unemployment claims from July 1, 2020 through Dec. 10, 2020.
Claims for jobless aid surged during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic as shutdowns put many people out of work at least temporarily. The federal government initially kicked in an extra $600 in weekly jobless benefits, leading to a drastic increase in employment claims. Those benefits were later reduced to $300 per week and ended entirely in Mississippi on June 12.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced the state would opt out of the assistance in May after he and other state leader said the emergency no longer existed and business owners were desperate for employees.
“They report that they cannot get employees to return to work because they can earn more from combined federal and state unemployment benefits than their normal wages,” House Speaker Philip Gunn said of business owners in May.
White said Mississippi isn’t alone when it comes to unemployment overpayments.
“Nearly every state I’ve talked to around the country lost millions of dollars to fraud out of their unemployment funds. Mississippi was no exception,” White said. “The federal government and state governments around the country do not need to repeat those mistakes the next time we have a recession. I hope this audit and those like it in other states are used to fix anti-fraud controls and prevent this kind of massive loss from happening in the future.”
So the question is will we see a story on those arrested for falsifying unemployment applications and the results on paying back the stolen tax payers money? Or will this issue just fall to the waste side as another mismanaged government program.
