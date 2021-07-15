North Pike trustees had a packed house July 8, with most of the bidders for hunting and fishing leases on five different tracts of 16th Section land present for the bid opening.
North Pike requires bidders to be present for their bids to be considered.
The tract that garnered the most interest, 350 acres, went to high bidder John M. Davis, who offered $22,86 per acre. That was the highest of four bids which ranged down to $13.50 per acre.
There were two bids for a 110-acre tract, with current leaseholder Beverly Jackson outbid by Mike Roberts and Kevin Coon, $18.50 per acre to $15. Under state law, leaseholders who are outbid can match the high bid and retain their lease, and Jackson agreed to do so.
Three other tracts drew only one bid each, and all were accepted, though Cecil and Jenny Taylor agreed to amend their bid of $16 per acre to $16.07, matching the terms of their previous lease.
Don Lindley bid $12.26 for a 452.4-acre tract, and James C. Tisdale bid $8 per acre on a 14-acre tract.
The board also voted to advertise for bids for site preparation spraying and tree planting on 16th Section land.
In other business, the board:
• Allowed new Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith to remain on the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents board of directors. Smith served on the board while still employed by the Long Beach School District, and was allowed to move into an open seat representing Southwest Mississippi when he took over at North Pike.
• Approved an appraisal of a 16th Section property under a commercial lease.
• Approved school bus turnarounds.
• Amended contracts for Career and Technical Center employees from 187 to 195 days for the coming school year.
• Amended George Richardson’s coaching supplement to $6,500.
• Approved destroying cumulative folders, claims dockets and other records more than five years old.
