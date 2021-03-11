Pike institutes burn ban

County officials hope a burn ban that started in Pike County on Wednesday will stop a recent rash of grass fires.
The ban forbids county residents to start outdoor fires of any kind. Those who do so may be fined up to $500 and could be held liable for any damage caused by flames or smoke from a fire they start, according to a statement from the Mississippi Forestry Commission.
The forestry commission approved Pike County supervisors’ request for the ban and immediately put it into effect Wednesday. The ban remains in effect through March 31.
Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan recommended the ban to the board Monday.
“Since the weekend the volunteer fire departments have really been running a lot of brushfires,” Coghlan said, counting five each on Monday and Tuesday and another two or three Wednesday.
“It’s taking them away a lot, because they are volunteers. They can’t come work on a house fire if they’re on a grass fire,” Coghlan said. “When the calls get to where they’re doing several a day, that’s when we look at doing a burn ban.”
He said it’s common for the county to have to impose a ban this time of year.
Low humidity, high wind and dry kindling in the form of brown winter grass have combined in recent weeks to feed several blazes.
“We had a lot of ice and sleet not long ago. The ground’s still wet, but the top — the grass, the vegetation — is all dried out because of all this wind we’ve been having,” Coghlan said.
Exempt from the burn ban are Mississippi Forestry Commission staff, certified burn managers and commercial contractors with heavy equipment.
Supervisors president Robert Accardo said the exceptions were to allow state workers and contractors to do their jobs, which involve time-sensitive controlled burns.
Barbecue grills and similarly contained small flames are not prohibited by the ban.
Accardo pointed out that grass fires can also threaten structures.
That’s what happened Tuesday when flames on a property on Pleasant Grove Road in Fernwood started on the roadside before wind dragged them across a small field and ignited an abandoned house.
“We’ve run roughly 18 calls in the past three weeks, six or eight calls in the past two days,” Fernwood Fire Chief Chris Kyzer said Wednesday morning.
And those were purely grass fires, not including fires in trees or brush.
“It’s higher so far this year than what it was last year,” Kyzer said. “We’d hit a trend where everything dropped off, but now it’s starting to pick back up.”
Kyzer said a ban usually eases the burden on departments. Even when it expires, he urges citizens not to burn things in their yard when the wind is high.
Accardo said depending on the conditions, the board can extend the ban if necessary. Either by rain or greener grass, Coghlan is hopeful it won’t be.
“Maybe things will be greening up by then toward the first of April and less likely grass fires will be burning,” Coghlan said.
