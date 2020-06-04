A Summit official who’s been on a personal mission to clean up a town-owned cemetery where many of her relatives are buried asked for more help and possibly a new contractor for the graveyard.
“A lot of the people are concerned about their cemetery dues, what it’s going toward,” Pauline Monley said.
The town recently took over the Greenlawn Cemetery. Town officials sell plots and charge families annual dues for cemetery upkeep.
A contractor mows the cemetery twice a month and gets paid $1,600 per month.
“I know $1,600 a month is not going to do the job for that cemetery,” Monley said. “I go over there on my own time to volunteer to clean up. The cemetery needs special attention.”
Councilman Joe Lewis suggested seeking three bids for the work.
Councilman Lester Jones suggested using public works crews to help out, which Lewis disagreed with.
“Our city workers have enough to do in the town of Summit right now,” Lewis said.
Monley thanked the city crews who have been devoting some time to the cemetery.
“They are doing such an outstanding job in that cemetery,” she said.
Jones expressed dissatisfaction with the job the current contractor is doing.
“We need somebody who’s going to do the job that needs to be done,” he said.
The cemetery is full of sunken graves and woods are taking over some plots along the edges. Additionally, above-ground vaults and a haphazard layout of grave sites make mowing the graveyard all the more difficult.
“That cemetery needs special attention,” Monley said. “We are still responsible for taking care of that cemetery. I do know for a fact that the cemetery is going to take more weed eating than any cemetery I’ve ever seen.”
Monley also asked for two wheelbarrows of dirt, but Mayor Percy Robinson suggested a previous load that had been sent to Greenlawn was stolen, saying it “had legs” and “walked off.”
Robinson said he recently met with a worker who he said the town could hire to remove the trees encroaching on some graves.
“We’ve got a game plan,” he said.
The mayor thanked Monley for her efforts in cleaning up the cemetery.
“I appreciate you taking an interest in that cemetery because somebody else has got to have their eyes on the prize. I cannot do it all,” he said.
