The McComb city board Tuesday mulled over paying for flooring ordered by a contractor for the Alpha Center before he was given permission from the city to do so.
In a previous board meeting, Johnnie Turner of JT Turner & Son Construction asked the city to pay for about $9,000 in flooring he special ordered for the Alpha Center.
Architect Steve Cox, who is drafting plans for the center’s renovation, sent a letter to the board detailing that the material is usable and recommended the board to buy the flooring.
Selectmen sought to table the issue until the city had an invoice for the materials, which they received in time for the Tuesday night meeting. But since the quote was over $5,000, state bid laws require the city to obtain multiple quotes.
The board also questioned why the invoice was made out to the city itself and not Turner. City Administrator Ebony Ross said the decision to charge the city came up because materials are tax-exempt if ordered by the city, saving about $600 overall.
Selectman Micheal Cameron asked how the city got to this point.
“I think we are trying to please and make this right when I think we are looking over the bigger picture. How did we get to this because this is totally unacceptable that this is even on the docket to be considered?” Selectman Devante Johnson said.
Selectman Ronnie Brock blamed the situation on miscommunication.
“We know how we got here. We were in a lock-step from the time we did the bathrooms to where we are right now,” he said. “... Mr. Turner, as he already stated, it was ordered by him for the city of McComb to move forward at the same time running parallel with saying we can’t violate the bidding process. ... So we all know how we got to this point. The bigger question is, how do we make it right for Wicker Building Supply? Let’s face it, we don’t have to pay anything, but it is a bad business look.”
“I feel $9,000 for a local company is a huge burden, and I feel sorry for this guy. He is caught in the middle of a messed up situation,” Cameron said. “He has got $8,000 sitting on his floor, so are we going to go out for another quote tomorrow? That shouldn’t take more than two days.”
Brock made a motion to table the payment, which passed 5-0 with selectmen Cameron, Ted Tullos, Brock, Johnson and Shawn Williams voting in favor of tabling. Selectman Donovan Hill was absent.
