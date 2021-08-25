Lawmakers will begin hearings today about a proposal to eliminate Mississippi’s income tax, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday.
Reeves is an advocate of eliminating the income tax, as is House Speaker Philip Gunn, who last year proposed a bill that ultimately died in the Senate.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins, R-Flowood, and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Trey Lamar, R-Senatobia, are leading the hearings.
“The lieutenant governor, the speaker and I all agree that the income tax should be eliminated,” Reeves said. “Eliminating Mississippi’s income tax is needed, and reducing taxes on Mississippians across the board is the best way to ensure our state’s economic prosperity.”
Mississippi was one of just three states to lose population, according to the 2020 Census. Reeves has argued that many residents are moving to places like Tennessee, Florida and Texas, where there is no income tax.
He said he’s spoken with businesses, think tanks and others, who all agreed that eliminating the income tax will spur economic development.
“Phasing out the individual income tax through incremental expansions of the personal exemption is inferior to an approach which gradually lowers rates,” according to an analysis by The Tax Foundation of previous legislative attempts to phase out the income tax.
The think tank also noted, “Many states have found success with lowering, or going without, an income tax, and reducing reliance on the individual income tax would improve Mississippi’s economic competitiveness. It is, however, important that policymakers get the details right.”
Mississippi has the second-highest sales tax in the nation, only behind California, and the Tax Foundation also noted that stream of revenue unfairly burdens the poor.
While Reeves and top leadership are big on the idea of eliminating the income tax, others have proposed reducing taxes on groceries as a more equitable solution.
Asked about reducing grocery taxes instead, Reeves said, “I think we should eliminate the income taxes. If they send me a bill that reduces a lot of other taxes, I’d probably sign that, too.”
Reeves said he’s opposed to a “tax swap,” as Gunn has proposed.
“I’m opposed to taking less from you here and taking more from you there,” he said.
He noted that the state already phased out the 3% tax bracket, representing “the largest tax cut in state history.”
And state revenue exceeded projections by $1 billion in the past fiscal year, Reeves said.
“As revenues continue to grow, we can see continued reductions in the income tax,” he said.
Lawmakers killed a bill that would have eliminated the income tax in the most recent legislative session, with the House and Senate apparently unable to reach a consensus about the goal of the legislation but not the bill itself.
“We can no longer kick the can down the road when it comes to getting rid of the income tax,” Reeves said. “Every day we’re competing with Texas, Tennessee and Florida for investment capital.”
