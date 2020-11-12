Mayor Anthony Witherspoon, still on the job through the end of the year, presided over Magnolia’s monthly board meeting for the first time since September.
The mayor missed October’s regular town meeting and a special meeting. At the latter, Alderwoman Becky Magee, acting as mayor pro tem, extended Magnolia’s mask mandate through Jan. 1 and canceled an anniversary party at La Mariposa amid backlash from the crowd.
Witherspoon praised Magee’s mask decision and explained the town’s stance on social events.
“People, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. People are dying,” Witherspoon said. “I don’t care if it’s a concert or whatever. If we were going to entertain a variant, there’d be no need for an executive order. The executive order will be enforced, and there will be no variants even placed on the agenda.”
Most of the meeting focused on payments for infrastructural projects.
Magnolia will have to pay $22,690 less to Red Oak Construction for ongoing work on Reo Lane Road since the company determined there were no longer issues with water lines clogging under the road.
The contract amount for the Reo Lane project decreased from $279,582.80 to $256,892.80.
The board approved Red Oak’s change order and approved paying the company $31,976.72 of Community Development Block Grant money for construction work rehabilitating and extending the wastewater collection system.
Aldermen also:
• Paid Neel-Schaffer $5,071.36 from CDBG money for engineering work rehabilitating and extending the wastewater collection system and $2,488.30 from Small Municipalities and Limited Population Counties Grant money for street improvements.
• Paid WGK Engineers & Surveyors $7,871.25 for engineering work on the North and South Wastewater Treatment Facilities.
• Approved publishing notices on Nov. 9 and 16 for qualifications for CDBG engineering services and proposals for CDBG administration services.
• Designated the board of aldermen as the selection review committee for CDBG engineering and application preparation/administration services for the 2021 fiscal year.
• Created an account for short term note proceeds.
• Announced that Magnolia City Hall will be closed Nov. 26-27 for Thanksgiving.
