A mid-day Saturday fire consumed a Burglund house that had recently been donated to a McComb church.
The Rev. Josea Oatis, pastor of Walker’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church on Wall Street, said it’s unclear how the fire started at the house down the street from the church.
“We’re waiting on the fire department to get back with us on that,” he said.
The house was a former rental unit and a man had been running an appliance repair business at the property despite having no lease, Oatis said.
“We told the guy who was out there we wanted him to do something with all of those washing machines,” Oatis said.
He said the church hadn’t yet gotten an insurance policy for the house, which was likely a total loss.
“We just got the deeds back about a month, month and a half ago,” Oatis said. “We hadn’t put any insurance on it yet.”
The house had no utilities or running water when the fire started, Oatis said.
“The plans were to renovate it and rent it out, if it were in good enough condition to renovate,” Oatis said.
The loss of the house now means a loss of potential income for the church and its numerous outreach programs.
No one was hurt in the fire, Oatis said.
