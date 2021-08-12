McComb city board shot down a selectman’s bid Tuesday to end an internal investigation he called a “stalling tactic” by the employee whose complaint sparked the probe.
In asking the board to rescind the investigation, Selectman Ronnie Brock said the city has failed to begin the investigation for weeks because no attorney has agreed to conduct it.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke a tie vote by the board, shutting down the move to cancel the investigation. Brock and selectmen Devante Johnson and Donovan Hill voted in favor of stopping the probe, while selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams opposed.
City Administrator David Myers said he had recently spoken to another attorney about conducting the investigation and was expecting a call back on the issue Wednesday.
Lockley said many of the attorneys he spoke with said they did not have the time, adding that one attorney declined the investigation due to ties with Brock.
This is the third internal investigation of an elected official the city has launched in the past year. The city has never officially divulged the focus of the investigation, nor has it confirmed the focus of the other two investigations.
City sources, however, said the first investigation involved Lockley and former Interim City Administrator Ebony Ross. Lockley said in a previous meeting there were no findings.
The second involved Johnson and an unnamed employee, according to multiple sources.
City officials haven’t identified who the third investigation is targeting, but Brock indicated the probe somehow prevents him from doing “what I need to do.”
“This is nothing more than an unintentional stalling tactic for me not to move forward with what I need to do,” Brock said. “The employee is making this claim as a stall tactic so we can’t move forward with other actions.”
Lockley said the investigation is an important measure for the city to cover itself legally in the event the employee takes legal action.
“We have an obligation when a claim or a notice has been filed, we have to take it seriously. We cannot ignore it,” he said, adding that this was also the opinion of former board attorney Angela Cockerham.
Johnson said the investigation was unneeded. He said if there is an ethics complaint, it should go before the state Ethics Commission, just as a legal complaint should go to the district attorney or attorney general, and a civil complaint should go to court.
This comes after a failed attempt to make the findings of previous internal investigations public.
After the vote, Brock asked for a copy of a letter that he said was given to city employees. The letter reportedly told them to talk to department heads about a problem — and not to discuss such issues with selectmen.
Myers said he was unaware of such a letter, noting that he did speak with each department head about the chain of command, and gave them a copy of the city’s chain of command while asking for each department head to give a copy of their chain of command to him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.