The South Pike School District is working to restore its computer network following a ransomware attack that temporarily disabled its computers and communications systems.
While the network has been nearly restored, the district is working with the state government to remedy persisting complications, officials confirmed.
The school district suffered a ransomware attack about two weeks ago, Superintendent Dr. Donna Scott said.
The school district is working with a cyber security team from the Mississippi National Guard, she said.
Scott said no data breach took place, and the hackers did not gain access to electronic records, students’ permanent records, payroll and tax information or other sensitive information.
“We had some ransomware that locked some computer systems up,” Dr. Scott said. “But there was no data breach.”
While ransomware schemes often seek to extort a given target, in this case there was no demand for cash, Scott confirmed.
The district, in working with a cyber security team from the Mississippi National Guard, has managed to restore its computer systems but is still experiencing some complications with phone service, Scott said. The district is apparently able to make calls internally but outside calls don’t go through.
Mississippi National Guard senior cyber operations technician Chief Kevin Carlisle said that he cannot provide details regarding the South Pike cyber investigation, citing National Guard policy.
Ransomware is malicious software that is designed to hijack a given computer system, denying access to the owners of that system.
That kind of attack is caused when a file is manually downloaded, usually embedded within fraudulent emails that contain viruses or on websites that are not secure. Individuals can also be targeted in ransomware schemes.
School districts may not have the resources necessary to provide and support a robust cybersecurity system, and even if they did, many school districts have antiquated equipment, making the issue even more irritating.
This problem is not isolated to the South Pike School District. It is impacting districts across the country at an increasing rate. For reasons previously discussed, schools may be seen as soft targets by internet criminals. Officials admit that the question to be asked is not whether they are vulnerable to this sort of attack, but when an attack will occur.
The problem is widespread and nobody is quite sure how to handle it. There have been myriad attacks this year across many states that targeted government and municipal agencies. An attack this year on a Flagstaff, Ariz., district caused the cancellation of classes for two days. Several notable incidences occurred in Louisiana.
In July, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an emergency declaration after a string of attacks on school districts throughout the state, including nearby Tangipahoa Parish. A year ago, Colorado declared a state of emergency over similar attacks. While most states have not declared emergencies, almost all have experienced some form of the attack. An emergency declaration allows for the intervention of the states’ national guards, which are developing cybersecurity teams.
North Pike School District Superintendent Dennis Penton said that his district has been lucky to avoid such an attack but is aware one may come at any time.
“We have multiple layers of protection in place,” he said. “Nobody is immune to those sort of attacks.”
He said that the district has battled run-of-the-mill computer network issues such as phishing emails, but has managed to avoid any serious attack.
“We’ve been very lucky,” he said. “We use firewalls, virus protection and malware protection and we hope all of that catches it, but these things change every day to get around protections.”
McComb Schools technology director Sue Jarvis echoed Penton’s position.
“We’re very fortunate in McComb,” she said. “We have not had a similar sort of attack like at South Pike.”
While the district has not been targeted with ransomware, there have been minor issues that the district had to deal with.
“When we returned in August, we found some network issues. But only at the high school,” she said. “Not cyber attack issues, and we mitigated those issues quickly, down to the local machine.”
With that being said, Jarvis and her colleagues know that the risk is always there and that staying ahead of the game is challenging in itself.
“It has gotten our attention. We are certainly having conversations about tighten-ing up more,” she said. “We aim to be proactive versus reactive.”
