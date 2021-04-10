Mayor unveils litter program

McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley announced an Adopt a Street program Tuesday that he hopes will help the city’s litter problem.
“I came up with ... and created our own adopt a street program here in the city of McComb,” Lockley said.
Lockley said the essence of the project is for individuals, businesses, churches, schools and communities to come together and sign up to take care of the streets where they’re located. He said he “did not reinvent the wheel,” noting he took much of the concept from the state-level Adopt a Highway program.
“We all have to take an active role in removing the litter from our streets, and this is just one of way that we can get citizens, we can get organizations, we can get churches involved, is that they would adopt a street,” he said.
A sign, designed by Public Works Director Alice Barnes and her employees, will be placed on the street, indicating the entity and the streets adopted. The sign is blue with a graphic of a man throwing trash in a bin and the wording, “We love our community.”
“I want to thank Mrs. Alice ... Mrs. Alice and her group over there came up with this final design. I think it is a good looking sign for the city,” Lockley said of the design. “I want these signs all over the city, and I want people to take an active role in helping us.
“We cannot keep up on this litter by ourselves. We need everybody pitching in trying to keep the city clean.”
Applications to adopt a street can be picked up at the mayor’s office on the second floor of City Hall. He said the signs will be set up for a specific amount of time, and if those who adopted the street do not uphold their end, the sign will be taken down.
Lockley has made litter cleanup a large part of his efforts, beginning with his community cleanup efforts that go are set to go throughout the year in different wards across the city. The first cleanup took place last month in Ward 1. Lockley said Wednesday the cleanup in Ward 2 would be the fourth Saturday in May.
