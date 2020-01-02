With the revelry of Christmas and New Year’s past, it’s time to start thinking about another red-letter day — April 15, the deadline to file taxes.
Americans are entering the second tax filing season since Congress passed a sweeping overhaul of the tax code, which supporters say simplifies the process but critics pan as a give-away to the super-rich while placing a bigger burden on working Americans.
Garilyn Lunsford, a CPA at Boggs & Associates, said the changes have some positives and negatives, and it’s important for people to be aware of them.
“This was one of the most sweeping rewrites of the tax code in the last decade,” she \told the McComb Exchange Club.
Tax filings for 2019 will be condensed from six to three schedules.
And there’s a new form for seniors.
“If you’re 65 or older, you now have your own special form — 1040-SR,” she said. “It’s in large, bold print. They increased the font for seniors.”
Lunsford said some filers got a bit of a surprise last year when they realized the impact of the change in the standard deductible, which rose from $6,350 to $12,200 for individuals and $12,700 to $24,400 for married couples filing jointly.
This made itemizing expenses such as interest payments on mortgages and student loans, charitable contributions, state income taxes, property taxes and medical and business expenses more difficult to do.
In most cases, “if you itemized before, you couldn’t itemize,” Lunsford said. “Unless you have a lot of high mortgage interest, that’s hard to do.”
The tax changes also stripped away deductions for employee business expenses and work-related mileage, which impacted a lot of local filers, Lunsford said.
Lunsford said the IRS this year will stop penalizing people who don’t have health insurance, reflecting a major rollback of a key part of the Affordable Care Act.
Also going away is the deduction for alimony.
The tax code also has seen changes in the Alternative Minimum Tax, which certain individuals, businesses and trusts pay to make sure they’re not getting out of paying their fair share through other tax breaks.
“Those thresholds have been increased,” Lunsford said.
In 2019, the exemption for individuals was $71,700 and $111,700 for married joint filers. In 2020, those figures will be $72,900 and $113,400.
“You can make more money before the tax rate goes up,” she said.
Lunsford said earned income credit brackets have been increase under the new tax changes.
The threshold for tax-exempt gifts has been moved to $15,000.
She said another area to be aware of is the payment of outside contractors such as caregivers and housekeepers.
“The state is getting real heavy on it,” she said.
Lunsford said unless if the worker doesn’t have their own liability insurance or federal tax ID number on a checking account then they’re an employee, a contractor. That means whoever is paying for those services also is responsible for reporting their income and withholding their taxes.
“Another thing I’m warning my clients with all of that contact labor, make sure they have general liability,” Lunsford said.
She said her impression of the changes in the first year since they’ve taken effect have been favorable.
“Overall, I think it’s been. It has hurt some people, mainly the itemizing,” she said.
However, she noted that people who have traditionally itemized their state taxes should continue to do so since the state’s tax code didn’t change like the federal code did.
