The City of McComb will get its day in court after a Pike County Circuit Court judge reversed course on the default judgement placed against the city over the death of a McComb man who died while allegedly in police custody.
Judge Mike Taylor vacated his Jan. 12 ruling against the city on Monday. A written order had not been released as of Thursday.
Stephanie Barnes sued the city on Jan. 12, 2020, following the Aug. 8, 2019, death of her son, Demarcus Brown.
According to Barnes’ original lawsuit, Brown died after police responded to a shooting at the intersection of North Locust Street and Avenue F Extension. The lawsuit said police found Brown lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound, handcuffed him and refused to give him first aid.
The city filed its response to the default judgement on March 22, claiming that officials didn’t receive proper notice of the lawsuit.
“The plaintiffs failed to strictly comply with the notice requirement of the Mississippi Torts Claim Act,” city board attorney Angela Cockerham wrote on behalf of the city in its request for Taylor to set aside his previous ruling. “As such, they are statutorily barred from maintaining this action against the city.”
Cockerham also video evidence exonerated police officers in Barnes’ claims that their actions led to her son’s death.
It is unclear when the court will take the case back up, and attempts to reach Cockerham about it were unsuccessful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.