The Enterprise-Journal will present a redesigned website this weekend that will include more news from around Mississippi and greater opportunities for local readers to contribute information.
The website, www.enterprise-journal.com, will be taken down Saturday as the transfer to a new web host begins. The site is expected to be available for viewing on Sunday.
It will include the staples of the existing site, such as local stories and the e-edition that includes all pages of the print edition.
But it also will include a number of new features, such as:
• More coverage of Mississippi news, with stories of interest from the 20 other papers that are part of Emmerich Newspapers, which owns the Enterprise-Journal.
• Other coverage of Mississippi news and sports from websites like Mississippi Today and Yall Politics, a feed of news from The Associated Press, and press releases of interest in the state from businesses, state agencies and elected officials.
• Political cartoons, comic strips and games.
• Increased visibility for advertisers, including those whose ads appear in the print edition. Online ads will be designed with a higher resolution for a better presentation on smartphones, desktop computers and tablets.
• A way for readers to sign up for alerts to their cellphones for local news bulletins, or to sign up for a daily email of new items on the site.
• A platform for readers to contribute information — anything from news items to pictures of a family reunion or school award winners — and get paid for it.
“Preparing for this change has been a challenge, and it’s certain that there will be some bugs in the new website once we switch over,” editor Jack Ryan said. “Some features won’t be available right away. But in short order we will have a greatly improved product designed to get news to our readers immediately and to encourage them to send us their own news.”
The biggest nuisance with the switch unfortunately involves subscribers. Those who subscribe only to the website (and not the print edition) will retain their screen name but will need to reset their password. The existing passwords are not being transferred due to privacy concerns.
At the login screen, online-only subscribers will find a link to reset the password.
Print subscribers who are already signed up for free online access have been assigned a new user name and password. The user name consists of your last name and the first three numbers of your address to which your newspaper is delivered.
For example, the user name for John Doe of 12345 Delaware Ave. will be doe123.
Also, the user name for Jane Smith, P.O. Box 6789, will be smith678.
The password is the zip code where your paper is delivered.
Subscribers who have trouble logging in during the first few days of the switch should call the newspaper office at 684-2421.
The “paywall” that restricts website content for subscribers will be removed for the first several days under the new site. This will give subscribers time to resolve any issues with their account and also will allow non-subscribers to have a look at the changes.
After that, subscribers to the print edition of the Enterprise-Journal will receive full access to the website, including all of its content, at no additional charge. Online-only subscriptions start as low as $5 for a week.
Non-subscribers will receive limited access to premium content, but full access to the AP material and other stories and features that are in front of the paywall.
“The most fun part of the new site will be the ability for readers to contribute articles and photos,” Ryan said. “It could be something newsworthy like a weather report or photo, or just a picture of kids at a birthday party.
“There are thousands of smartphones around here, and every one of them has a camera. Our hope is that plenty of people take the time to contribute.”
Articles, photos and videos can be uploaded to the website. After they are reviewed by the Enterprise-Journal to comply with standards for fairness and accuracy, they will be published online. The website will track how many times the contributions are seen, and the contributors will be paid based on those read counts.
“This kind of content is already being created on Facebook and other social media outlets, but the contributors get nothing for what these companies are selling their ads around,” Ryan said. “We want to pay people who provide valuable news about our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.