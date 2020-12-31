Pike supervisors coming to grips with Magnolia Library problems

After off-and-on discussions about what to do with the deteriorating Magnolia Library building, Pike County supervisors said they will tackle the issue Monday after they talk with town officials.
On Wednesday, business owner Mercedes Ricks again asked supervisors about the status of the library, which has rotting woodwork and a missing post in front, among other problems.
She had broached the matter at a prior meeting as well.
According to a 1976 agreement between the town and county, Magnolia is responsible for providing utilities, upkeep of grounds and repairs to the building, while the county must provide insurance coverage.
“I don’t understand why it’s a problem for the city to do something for the library since the previous administration did something for the library,” said Ricks, a former alderwoman.
Board attorney Wayne Dowdy said supervisors are upholding their side of the agreement, of which he provided supervisors a copy.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo suggested reaching out to Mayor Pro Tem Becky Magee before Monday’s meeting.
Supervisors meet at 8 a.m. Monday at the court annex in Magnolia. Meetings have a 10-person limit. Proceedings are televised live in the foyer and people are invited in when it’s their turn to speak.
In other business Wednesday, supervisors:
• Accepted a bid from Waste Management to provide countywide garbage pickup. Waste Management had the lower of two bids after Waste Pro. Supervisors will enter into negotiations for prices for municipalities.
• Noted the resignations of corrections officer Carol Janet Moore and sheriff’s deputy Cody Lane Cooper, the retirement of Bobby Barnes from the road department and the hiring of Alice Faye Wilkinson in the solid waste department.
• Authorized Coroner Wally Jones to use an office at the sheriff’s department after he gave up his office in the county building at 263 Cherry St., Magnolia, to the public defenders.
• Voted 3-1 to execute contract documents with Wilco Inc. of Madison to begin work on the Bogue Chitto River bank stabilization project at Holmesville. Supervisors Lee Fortenberry, Jake Gazzo and Sam Hall approved, Tazwell Bowsky abstained, and Robert Accardo was absent.
• Learned from Gazzo that the Department of Transportation recommends railroad warning signs be placed at the crossing on Dixie Springs Road.
• Voted 3-1, with Bowsky opposed, to advertise for a road foreman, bushhog operator and youth court case manager. Bowsky said the road foreman should be promoted from within, while Hall said county employees may apply for the position.
• Approved payment of Neel-Schaffer invoices for November totaling $8,040.
• Renewed a computer maintenance agreement with ESRI for the tax assessor’s office at $12,676.
• Approved payment of $49,481 to Beacon Construction for work on the Dykes Walthall bridge project.
