Another Social Security scam seems to be making the rounds.
Laura Hughey of Summit told the Enterprise-Journal Friday that she had been called repeatedly from a phone number showing up on her caller ID as 915-239-2918, which said it belonged to a William Davis.
When she finally answered the phone on Thursday, she was asked for her Social Security number and told that her number had been flagged for fraud.
“I don’t give out my Social Security number, and I told them that,” Hughey said.
She said the person on the phone told her he had her name and address and would send her information about what happened to her Social Security number.
“I called the Social Security office today, and they told me nothing was wrong with my number. Everything was normal,” she said.
The Social Security Administration and law enforcement agencies implore people not to give out their Social Security numbers in response to such calls. Any necessary communication from Social Security should come by mail.
“I just wanted people to know this fraud is going around,” Hughey said.
