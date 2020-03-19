TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors put the nation’s health precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic into practice Wednesday morning, strictly limiting the number of people allowed into the boardroom to 10.
That order was made pursuant to an emergency management meeting held Tuesday afternoon at Tylertown’s town hall, where town and county officials learned more about the federal government’s recommended guidelines.
Sheriff Kyle Breland, who typically opens the meeting at the first of the month and leaves meetings after he presents any department business that must be acted on by the board, was kept busy Wednesday minding the door and escorting people in and out of the boardroom to present their business.
Those shut out at first included members of the media, who were admitted after the first piece of business was concluded.
Once reporters from the Enterprise-Journal and Tylertown Times were admitted to the boardroom, Breland could only allow one other person into the room at a time to address the four board members who were present, board attorney Conrad Mord and Chancery Clerk Shannon Fortinberry.
One item of business required Tax Assessor Peggy Hilburn to come in and explain that a refund of property taxes was warranted because the property owner paid before filing for disability homestead status.
With the property owner, Shirley Robinson, already in the room as well, Breland waited in the hall until Robinson left.
During the meeting, the board also affirmed the federal recommendation of limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer for all county properties at all times, until the government lifts that recommendation.
Board members noted that a lot of businesses, particularly restaurants, are hurting as people try to practice social distancing while COVID-19 is still a threat.
Breland said Mays Restaurant, a popular eatery east of downtown Tylertown that is typically full at lunchtime, had only about 10 people dining earlier this week when he ate lunch there.
Supervisor Doug Popwell, whose brother operates Popwell’s Family Restaurant on Highway 98 East, said business was down tremendously from usual.
“Sunday, they only served about 150,” Popwell said. “Normally they serve about 400.”
He said, starting this weekend, the restaurant would only offer takeout plates, with the dining room closed.
Fortinberry said many other restaurants and businesses are feeling the same pinch.
“Is there a way we can advertise that our restaurants are open and doing carryout meals, and our businesses are open?” she asked.
Board members were sympathetic, but Mord said, legally, “that’s really not our business.”
