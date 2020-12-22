Market makes holiday meals merry

As the Holidays pick up speed, many households find themselves filled with added guests, added activities and added tasks. Many others, on the other hand, find themselves relatively empty compared to earlier holidays.
No matter how you plan to celebrate this year, however, McComb Market can alleviate one pressure: the cooking.
The store’s deli is done taking orders for turkeys and hams, but there’s still plenty of options available, including sandwich, vegetable and fruit trays, as well as side-dish trays like cornbread dressing, for larger parties.
“The deli is working overtime to get everything filled,” store manager Gene Moak said.
For those who are in smaller households, the deli will be taking orders for individual turkey-dinner and ham-dinner plates on Christmas Eve. Those should be picked up before 6 p.m.
McComb Market will be closed on Christmas Day.
Moak said his favorite holiday dish is the cornbread dressing, which has changed in recent years.
This year, the deli will be selling a “homemade cornbread dressing, similar to what our grandparents used to make, with real cornbread made from scratch,” he said.
For those hoping to skip the crowds, McComb Market is taking online orders that can be picked up in the store.
“Everybody is busy this time of year with other stuff besides cooking, so that’s what we’re here for: to put good stuff on the table,” Moak said.
Moak, who has been at McComb Market’s location for 35 years, says he enjoys the holidays because they bring opportunities to see familiar faces.
“All of our employees are part of the community, and some of them come back,” he said. “Old customers come back that I haven’t seen in years, coming home for the holidays. It’s good to see their faces.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.