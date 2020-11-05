Ballot initiatives to change the state flag, permit the use of marijuana for medical treatment, and the way statewide elections are decided all recieved overwhelming support on Tuesday.
The vote to change the state flag from a banner adopted in 1894 that featured the controversial Confederate battle emblem to a new design featuring a magnolia blossom saw overwhelming support. With 94% of precincts across the state reporting, the new flag design passed with 72% of the vote.
The vote to amend the state Constitution to legalize medical marijuana passed with 68% of the vote with 92% of precincts reporting.
Voters also had to decide how the state would initiate a medical marijuana program, either through steps laid out by advocates who petitioned for the measure to appear on the ballot or a less-decisive proposal put forth by the Legislature. Voters sided with medical marijuana advocates’ Initiative 65 over lawmakers’ Initiative 65A with 74% of the vote, based on results from 92% of precincts.
Voters also approved House Concurrent Resolution 47, which removes a Reconstruction-era provision that says candidates for statewide office must win both the popular vote and a majority of Mississippi’s 122 House districts in order to claim victory. That constitutional amendment passed with 78% of the vote, based on ballot results from 92% of precincts.
Supporters of the change said the rule needed to go because it unfairly stacked the deck against Black candidates seeking statewide office in Mississippi, which has the nation’s highest per capita Black population but has never elected a Black person to statewide office.
Local election results on the ballot initiatives more or less mirrored the state’s outcome.
Pike County voters favored legalizing medical marijuana with 9,528 votes (72%) to opponents’ 3,714 (28%). As for instituting medical marijuana policy, voters favored the more comprehensive Initiative 65 over the alternative, 8,996 (76%) to 2,806 (24%).
The vote to change the state flag passed in Pike County passed with 10,839 votes (75%) to 3,612 (25%).
And Pike County voters agreed to do away with a requirement for statewide candidates to win both the popular vote and a majority of the state’s 122 House districts in order to declare victory by a vote of 11,287 (81%) to 2,648 (19%).
In Amite County, voters approved legalizing medical marijuana in a 3,384 (62%)-2,034 (38%) vote. They favored Initiative 65 by a wider margin, choosing it over the lawmakers’ alternative amendment 3,331 (74%) to 1,167 (26%).
Amite County voted 4,290 (76%) to 1,354 (24%) to approved Resolution.
The vote to change the state flag also passed there, albeit by a slimmer margin, 3,369 (58%) to 2,477 (42%).
Walthall County voters approved medical marijuana with a vote of 3,988 (66%) to 2,017 (34%) and chose Initiative 65 over 65A in a 3969 (75%) to 2,208 (32%) vote.
The vote to change the state flag passed in Walthall County with a 4,704 (68%) to 2,208 (32%) vote.
Resolution 47 passed by the widest margin in Walthall County, 5,420 (82%) to 1,181 (18%).
