Benjamin Franklin said nothing is certain except death and taxes, but Pike County voters will have a say in both matters Nov. 5 when they get to choose a tax assessor and coroner.
Incumbent tax assessor Laurie Allen, a Republican, faces Angela Simmons, a Democrat, in the general election.
For coroner, Democratic nominee David Rashad Taylor will vie with Republican Bryant “Wally” Jones.
Allen, 49, of the Friendship community is seeking a second term as tax assessor.
She has more than 600 classroom hours in appraisal and assessment education and nearly 16 years experience in the assessor’s office.
She attended Southwest Mississippi and Hinds community colleges and William Carey University. She worked briefly in the banking industry before going to work for the tax assessor.
In running for office, “it was important to me that the office be led by someone with the exposure and training to what we do here, which is assessment, updating the values every four years by state law,” she said.
She cites her own education and experience along with that of her employees.
“I have a great staff, and we’re not finished serving this county yet,” Allen said.
If re-elected, she wants to continue to update the office’s technology.
“I had such goals last time and I met them,” she said. “I’d like to update some software to newer versions that would make our website even more efficient and easy to use, even more user-friendly.
“One of my chief goals was to go paperless and we have done that. We have created a new website using the newest ortho imagery from 2018. That site is now linked to the county website and the imagery is fluid.”
The assessor’s office maintains real and business-personal property, mobile home and homestead exemption tax tolls and ownership records.
She provides data to county supervisors, town boards and school boards to be used in calculation of tax millage rates.
“I’m proven to be qualified and I have served for 16 years at the front counter, and I have the Mississippi Department of Revenue’s excellent audits to prove that,” Allen said. “I’m the qualified candidate hired by (predecessors) Joe Young and worked under Jim Duckworth.”
Angela Simmons, 38, of McComb, attended SMCC and has worked for Sparklight (formerly Cable One) for 14 years and as a real estate professional for the past four.
This is her first time to run for office.
“I always wanted to be a public servant,” Simmons said.
“I didn’t realize which position, but after going into real estate, that’s what piqued my interest in running for the tax assessor position.”
She said her knowledge of land and values as a real estate professional gives her a gateway to the assessor’s job.
“Being a Realtor, I understand the importance of knowing a property’s true value and how it is determined,” Simmons said.
If elected, she would use her social media platform to keep citizens knowledgeable about what’s going on in the assessor’s office.
She would also like to look into offering discounts to taxpayers who their taxes yearly.
“I would love to open a dialogue with state representatives and local representatives to see if it benefits our county and the taxpayers about offering discounts to taxpayers who are able to pay yearly,” she said, noting some other states do that. “At least open a dialogue about it.”
Simmons said she also wants to “proactively” educate taxpayers about the benefits available to them through the law.
“I am a qualified, capable, honest candidate that will always look out for customers, the taxpayers. Anyone that’s ever dealt with me in customer service knows I’ve always gone above and beyond to assist them. I will do the same in the assessor’s office,” Simmons said.
“I will be courteous, be a friendly source and treat everyone with respect as your tax assessor.”
Coroner
Bryant “Wally” Jones, 29, works for the McComb Police Department and has been a law enforcement officer for nearly 10 years. He attended Southwest Mississippi Community Collage and the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy.
He worked as a case agent on overdose cases with the Southwest Mississippi Narcotics Enforcement Unit. He’s also been trained in mass fatalities and the crime scene process, among many other areas of law enforcement pertaining to coroners — over 600 hours of training in all.
“You need to understand a crime scene and how a crime scene works,” Jones said, citing the need to preserve evidence.
This is his first run for political office.
“I developed an interest through working with the task force and working with those overdoses. I worked with coroners from several counties,” he said.
Jones said the coroner’s office is working well but he will evaluate it to see if it needs tweaking. One change will be to handle transporting a body “to give the family time to grieve,” he said.
“I’ve served the county for nearly 10 years. I’ve been fair and kind to everybody. I’ve served with compassion, respect and honor,” Jones said.
David Rashad Taylor, 38, of McComb is co-owner of Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home McComb. This is his first run for political office.
Taylor graduated from SMCC and Jackson State University, then went to work at Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home with his father, the late Otis Taylor. He’s been there ever since, 15 years, and is a member of the National Funeral Home Directing Association.
“My grandfather C.O. Westbrook had it,” Taylor said. “As a little boy I was always around it.”
He decided to run for coroner “to be able to still serve the people in their time of need,” he said,
“The first point of death is when families are at their weakest point.”
He’s used to dealing with those situations in others and went through it himself with the loss of his father.
“I’m experienced. I’ve been around this pretty much all my life, at least 15 years of it,” Taylor said.
If elected, Taylor will talk with funeral directors in other cities and states about programs that provide assistance to indigent families that experience a death.
He said he’s familiar with the paperwork involved in death cases, being on call 24 hours, getting up in the middle of the night.
“It’s not something I have to be trained,” Taylor said. “It’s something I do on an everyday basis.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.