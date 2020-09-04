COVID-19 has taken out another public gathering — the Homochitto River Festival.
The event, usually held in October in Meadville, won’t return until Oct. 23, 2021, organizers announced this week.
The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce noted that it takes many sponsorships and much planning to hold the festival.
“Requesting such sponsorships during these challenging times does not seem appropriate,” a letter from the chamber read. “As a result it is with deep sadness that we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Homochitto River Festival.”
