North Pike trustees hired an architect and a financial attorney Friday to handle any construction projects that might be undertaken using federal money.
The district, as almost every district state- and nationwide, will soon receive the third round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Program funds, approved by Congress to address issues arising from or affected by COVID-19.
Those ESSER III funds total $9 million for North Pike, of which 20% must be used to address the learning loss incurred while schools were shut down or operating on reduced instructional time in the past year and a half.
The rest can be used on various programs or projects that can improve delivery of instruction in case of further shutdowns or better safeguard student and employee health on campus.
Superintendent Dr. Jay Smith noted that money from the first two rounds of ESSER funding have been spent on technology upgrades for better internet service onto campuses and out of classrooms for online instruction, if necessary.
While the federal funds are largely not intended for major construction projects, smaller items like repair or replacement of heating and air conditioning systems, windows and doors can qualify.
Any such plans have to be approved by the Mississippi Department of Education, and those plans have to be submitted and the money dedicated to those projects by 2024.
With those federal dollars available for certain projects, some of which the district would have otherwise done on its own with local funding, Smith said the district can dedicate its other monies to different projects, including cafeteria renovations, parking lot grading at the high school and athletic facility improvements.
Board members approved hiring Jim Young as financial attorney and Brad Patano of Machado | Patano Design Group for architecture and engineering services.
Both were chosen for their familiarity with the requirements attached to using federal money on construction projects. Young has worked with the district before, and Smith said he had worked with architect Brad Patano on building a new high school in Long Beach, where he was superintendent before returning to North Pike this year.
Patano, who met with the board briefly Friday, said his firm has several other school districts as clients looking prospectively at construction projects using the ESSER funding.
While some of those clients already have plans formulated for using the money, or concepts being drafted for submission to MDE, Patano said North Pike was not substantially behind other districts in its planning.
With the potential for many such projects around the state and nation, however, there could be hiccups on the way to progress.
“There’s $1.6 billion of this money coming into the state,” Patano said. “There could be issues with supply chains and getting materials for all the projects that will be going on.”
