Veteran’s service dog’s story sees sad ending

The story of an Iraq war veteran’s service dog came to a sad ending early Wednesday morning when the Alaskan Malamute-German shepherd mix named Jingles was put down.
Catherine “Nikki” Best, who had Jingles for the past six years as a therapy dog to cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, made the difficult decision to put him to sleep after he was diagnosed with a large brain tumor at the Mississippi State University School of Veterinary Medicine on Tuesday.
“I brought him up there and they said he’s not going to have a quality of life, so I made the decision to put him down,” Best said Wednesday.
Best said doctors found a large tumor on the front of his brain, and the chances of a successful — and expensive — surgery were slim, with vets giving the 8-year-old dog anywhere from six to 18 months to live with a diminished quality of life.
After the dog underwent tests in Starkville on Tuesday, Best brought him back to her hotel room.
“At 3 this morning, he just woke up, running into walls,” she said. “He couldn’t see. He went blind, literally blind. He was yelping, screaming and hollering the whole time.”
Best said she returned to MSU early Wednesday morning and had him put down.
Facing thousands of dollars in vet bills, Best created a gofundme page and was selling T-shirts on Facebook as a fundraiser.
Now she’s shifting her focus to raising money for a new service dog, for which training is about as much as Jingles’ medical bills would have been.
She said she could wait two years and receive one through the Veterans Administration, but she worries about what that kind of wait would do for the state of her mental health in the meantime.
“So now I’m in a spot trying to find a new service dog,” Best said.
While Jingles may be gone, he’ll have a lasting legacy in Mississippi. Best and Jingles were the inspiration behind House Bill 944, which the Legislature passed in 2018 to clarify the use of service dogs in the state to include those used by veterans suffering from PTSD.
For more information or to make a donation, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/nikki039s-fundraiser-for-service-dog-jingles.
