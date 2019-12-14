Guy adding pharmacy in Tylertown

Just a year after opening Guy’s Pharmacy of Summit and Simply Well Family Medicine, pharmacist Keith Guy is poised to open a new pharmacy in Tylertown as well.
That will bring the number of his stores to five, the other three being in McComb, Brookhaven and Crystal Springs.
“There’s always more people to help,” explains Guy, 67. “What does the prayer of Jabez say? Expand your territory. You can help more folks.”
He refers to the Bible’s 1 Chronicles 4:10, which says in part, “Jabez cried out to the God of Israel, ‘Oh, that you would bless me and enlarge my territory!’ ”
Guy decided to expand into Tylertown when Fred’s Inc. went bankrupt and shut down stores, including the one in Tylertown. Matters became complicated when Fred’s then sold its regional stores to Walgreens, turning over its customer files to the pharmacy chain.
Guy decided to proceed anyway, and renovations are under way in the former Tylertown Fred’s. The pharmacy used to be in the back of the store, but Guy will put it in the right-hand third of the building.
He will keep the six Tylertown pharmacy employees, including two pharmacists and four technicians, who are currently being trained in Guy’s system.
Guy hopes to open the Tylertown store in January. Meanwhile, customers there can get their prescriptions filled at his Medical Center Pharmacy in McComb, which will deliver to their homes in the Tylertown area.
“Then when we’re fully open, we can transfer them and they’ll be home, back in the same building,” Guy says.
n n n
Back in McComb, there’s plenty going on at Medical Center Pharmacy, 312 Marion Ave., which participates in the Home for the Holidays campaign to encourage people to shop locally.
“The CBD oil is a big seller, helping just so many folks with so many varied conditions,” Guy said. “The more I dig into it, the more enthralling it is.”
He sells the oil in drops, capsules and creams. It’s taken from organic hemp grown in Kentucky with a certificate of analysis.
“It affects so many things in our body and is good for so many things,” Guy says.
The products are THC-free or contain less than 0.3 percent THC.
“On neither can you get high,” Guy says.
Another hot product is Low Dose Naltrexone, a compounded prescription medication good for a wide range of auto-immune diseases.
“Low Dose Naltrexone is showing some outstanding results,” Guy says. “It stimulates the immune system.”
He cites “The LDN Book,” edited by Linda Elsegood. which examines the effects of the drug on multiple sclerosis, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, fibromyalgia, thyroid disorders, restless legs syndrome, depression, autism spectrum disorder and cancer.
Since the medication is by prescription, patients should ask their doctors about it.
“If the doctor’s not familiar with it, have them call me,” Guy says.
The McComb store, like his others, is chockful of over-the-counter meds, supplements — many of which are compounded in-house — plus some Christmas gifts.
Guy says he hopes people realize the importance of shopping locally, as local businesses pay lots of taxes, which contribute to the quality of life.
Businesses like his support the economy in other ways, too. “I’ve got 60-something people that I’m responsible for a job,” he says.
Guy is doing his best to help his customers fulfill the second half of Jabez’ prayer, which says, “Let your hand be with me, and keep me from harm so that I will be free from pain."
