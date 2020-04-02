Pike County supervisors instituted a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew last week, but that doesn’t mean people going to and from work during those hours need a permit, they said Tuesday.
County administrator Tami Dangerfield said a contractor called her Monday saying he had been stopped by a sheriff’s deputy after 10 p.m. while involved with a job.
“They told him he needed a permit on his person if he was noving around. He was working,” Dangerfield said. “Are we going to be requiring permits?”
According to the supervisdors’ proclamation, “Persons should not be on the public roads and streets or in any public place (during the curfew) unless it is for traveling to or from work.”
It lists people exempt from the curfew, such as medical care providers and law enforcement officers, but says nothing about a permit.
“If he was going to work, wouldn’t that be an exemption?” asked board president Sam Hall.
“That’s the way I understand it,” said Sheriff James Brumfield, who was unfamiliar with the incident. “I will get my patrol deputies and bring this up about going to and from work.”
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said some businesses are giving empkoyees letters saying they’re essential if they have to travel during curfew hours.
Dangerfield said the man was not ticketed but wanted to know what he had to do to get a permit.
Said Hall, “In the future, if it’s work-related, I think it’d be OK.”
Supervisors had passed the curfew hoping to cut down on nighttime gatherings like parties.
