The construction company fired from the North Pike school expansion project last year has sued an architect, superintendent Dennis Penton and the Enterprise-Journal.
Casablanca Construction Inc., the Hattiesburg firm that filed the lawsuit July 23 in Lamar County Circuit Court, alleges that architect Gary Bailey of Madison intentionally interfered with the contract between Casablanca and North Pike. Penton and the newspaper are being sued for the superintendent’s public comments about project delays.
The lawsuit says North Pike hired Casablanca in October 2017 to expand the band hall and build more classrooms at the high school for $1.8 million. The completion deadline was September 2018, 11 months away.
However, the company claims it did not receive the signed contract until Oct. 6, which was the start date for the work. “By not giving an advanced notice, Defendants delayed the project by three weeks,” the suit said.
Another construction delay involved the discovery of an uncharted natural gas line on the property. The suit claims Casablanca discovered the line on Oct. 24, but did not receive instructions from Bailey’s architectural joint venture, Dale/Bailey, to relocate the line until Nov. 30.
Casablanca said it had to wait until the school’s Christmas holidays to move the gas line, causing another delay of six or seven weeks.
The lawsuit said a rainy December caused further delays. January 2018 had more rain and even a couple of snow days, and low temperatures prevented the soil from drying out, making construction unsuitable. The band hall slab got poured in late March. The classroom slab was poured later.
The lawsuit said that upon complaints by Bailey, Casablanca fired the job superintendent and the masonry subcontractor.
In the summer of 2018, either North Pike or Bailey hired a testing lab to measure the “flatness ratios” of both the band hall and the classrooms.
“Based on the first tests performed, Bailey ordered that the band hall, which was near completion, be torn down; that all the interior of the classroom (building) be torn out; and that the slabs for both the band hall and north classroom building be torn out,” the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit said a second round of flatness ratio tests indicated the first ones were incorrect. The band hall slab was fine, and the classroom slab “was off by a fraction and could have been corrected without tearing out the building or the slab.”
Bailey sent a letter to Casablanca terminating the contract on July 23, 2018. The lawsuit claims nothing in the contract allowed the architect to do this, and that failing to allow Casablanca to correct any deficiencies was a breach of the contract.
Casablanca shut down after losing the North Pike contract. Its president, Tom Saucier, suffered from a condition called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and the lawsuit said the stress of the dispute made his health worse. He has since died.
The lawsuit claims Penton and the newspaper committed libel and slander “by communicating false and defamatory statements against Casablanca.” It specifically cites newspaper articles in January and May 2018, when Penton said at school board meetings that he was unhappy that the construction was behind schedule. It also says the newspaper did not contact Casablanca for its side of the story.
The suit does not ask for a specific amount of damages, but says the business lost several million dollars in revenue when it was forced to close.
Newspaper editor Jack Ryan said, “We reported the comments made in a public meeting about the construction and stand by our stories.”
Penton had no comment, nor did Bailey or Casablanca’s attorney, Robin Blackledge Blair.
North Pike held a ribbon cutting last week for its new elementary school building. The high school classrooms and band hall expansion should be complete in the next couple of weeks.
