Car strikes bear on I-55 near Chatawa

A Magnolia woman struck the rarest of roadkill Friday night when she hit a black bear on Interstate 55 near Chatawa.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Craig James said Ashunti Hughes, 18, of Magnolia, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze southbound a couple of miles north of the state line when she hit the Louisiana black bear, totalling the vehicle and killing the bear on impact. Hughes was not hurt in the accident, James said.
“It is very unusual in this area,” he said.
The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks was called to the scene and handled the bear’s remains, James said.
Louisiana black bears are a subspecies of the American black bear and were previously listed as threatened, but their numbers have been on the rise.
Executive Wildlife Director for the agency Russ Walsh said Monday the bear was taken in for examination. Measurements were taken on its height, paws and other factors, its weight was taken and its body was disposed of humanely upon the conclusion.
Walsh said it would be some time before the lab could determine the bear’s age and some other characteristics but noted that it had not been marked or tagged previously by researchers.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service reports that between 500 and 750 Louisiana black bears roam Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, up from an estimated 50 in 2002.
“As your bear population increases, you will see these types of incidents more,” Walsh said, adding that neighboring states also have the problem. “This time of year bears are on the move. They are out, and they are trying to fill their bellies and some will be crossing roads.”
In the event a bear is killed in an accident and its hide is not damaged, as was not the case with this bear, it is often sent to taxidermists for future educational purposes, Walsh said.
This incident comes after a group of bear researchers from Mississippi State University came to Amite and Wilkinson counties searching for bears. Those locations were picked due to their proximity to Louisiana.
In her project summary, Ph.D student Lacy Dolan noted that the bear population in Mississippi has been increasing rapidly since the early 2000s. She said black bears are coming from neighboring states and more females are producing more cubs, contributing to thier proliferation.
Just weeks before the researchers appeared, a Louisiana black bear was spotted in southern Amite County that was estimated to be over 6 feet tall and 450 pounds.
n n n
To report a black bear sighting, call MDWFP at (601) 432-2199.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.