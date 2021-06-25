McComb’s Alpha Center will get updates it desperately needs to remain a viable and vibrant part of the Baertown community after the city board agree to hire a contractor Thursday morning.
The board accepted a $124,530 bid from Twin L Construction of Pass Christian to renovate the building. In fact, the board approved the bid twice.
Selectman Shawn Williams, who represents the Baertown area, made a motion to accept the bid, which ended in a 2-2 deadlock after he and Selectman Donovan Hill voted in favor, Devante Johnson and Ted Tullos voted against and Ronnie Brock abstained.
Hill and Johnson attended the meeting by phone; Michael Cameron was absent.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley broke the tie in favor of hiring Twin L.
Later, the board revisited the vote after Johnson said he meant to vote in favor of the contract. He tried to make a motion to reconsider the vote, but after discussion over whether someone who voted in the minority could make such a motion, Hill made the motion instead, with a second from Brock.
This time, the vote was 4-1, with only Tullos voting against proceeding with the project.
Board members also had to pass a budget amendment to ensure the cost of the project would be covered.
Before voting on the $30,000 amendment, Hill noted the financial stress the city has been under and asked City Administrator David Myers, “Are we going to be OK if we do this?”
Myers said the city just negotiated a new telecommunications contract with C Spire that will save the city $36,000, “so it’s basically a wash.”
Brock seconded Willliams’ motion to make the amendment, but then abstained on the vote. Hill and Johnson joined Williams voting in favor, and Tullos voted against.
Selectmen also elected to move forward with the demolition of 11 dilapidated homes in town, and again needed to amend the budget to cover the entire cost.
Board members voted unanimously to move forward with the demolitions, hiring Pierce Construction and Maintenance of Petal for $58,000.
Since the planning and zoning department had only $40,000 in its budget’s demolition line item, the board also unanimously approved an $18,000 amendment.
Board attorney Angela Cockerham said, after questions were raised in last week’s work session, the State Auditor’s Office recommended that water used by demoliton contractors be metered so the city knows how much water is used in the process.
She said sewer wouldn’t be considered in the measurement, prompting Brock to ask if the city could waive sewer fees on water leaks where the water is not running through the sewer system.
Myers said the city has no mechanism in place to waive sewer fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.