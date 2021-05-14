Southwest Mississippi Community College’s Whispering Pines yearbook is an unexpected symbol of normalcy after what has seemed like anything but a normal year.
“A lot of colleges weren’t able to do what we did this year,” President Dr. Steve Bisop told trustees Tuesday. “That we have this yearbook is a testament to our resilience. A lot of colleges decided not to do a yearbook this year.”
He pointed out that this year’s edition includes a number of quick-response codes that can be scanned by smartphones and open links to videos of campus events from throughout the year.
Board member Treva Reid noted that the yearbook often receives awards in state competition and asked if this year’s edition had picked up any honors.
Alicia Shows, the vice president for academic affairs, said the yearbook would be entered in its usual competition this summer.
With many of the state community colleges not producing yearbooks this year, “we may have an even better chance (at winning) this year,” Bishop said.
He said the school’s newspaper, the Pine Burr, had already been judged in the collegiate division of the Mississippi Press Association’s competition.
The newspaper picked up seven awards, including placements in best feature story, best general news story, best front page and general excellence.
Bishop also noted:
• Three graduation ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday.
• A luncheon for this year’s retirees will be held Saturday.
• The alumni association will hold a meet-and-greet at the Tylertown library on May 24.
• A walk-through job fair will be held starting Monday and continuing through May 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily and 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.
• A brief state convention for community college trustees will be held at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Harrison County campus June 27-28.
• Remodeling of the cosmetology training space is almost complete.
• The college cheer team, the only community college team in its division, placed fifth at nationals.
In other business, the board:
• Amended the career and technical education substance abuse testing policy.
• Declared a 2002 Ford ambulance formerly used by the EMT program as surplus.
• Accepted the resignation of nursing instructor Dr. Danelle Nunaley and hired Crystal Jordan as her replacement.
• Hired Benté Johnson as sociology instructor, replacing Susan Hedges, who retired this semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.