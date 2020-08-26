Lock up the valuables and don’t leave stuff in the car because the kids aren’t alright, Pike County sheriff’s officials warn.
Since May, Pike County has seen multiple break-ins on Haygood Circle; Oakdale, Van Norman Curve and Parklane roads; Higgins Drive; and Green Acres Lane.
Sheriff’s officials said items often stolen included phones, wallets, tools, electronics and guns.
“They’re looking for guns. They’re looking for cash, and 99.9% of the time, the vehicles are unlocked and not damaged,” sheriff’s Chief of Operations Bruce Fairburn said. “Don’t leave this stuff in your car.”
Of the recent break-ins, three happened on Green Acres Lane. While investigators have a suspect, they have not made any arrests.
Fairburn said the best way to deter theft is to lock vehicle doors and bring valuables inside.
He said the sheriff’s office believes many of the culprits of these break-ins are juveniles.
“The problem now is that these kids we believe are heavily involved in this in Pike County doing this are smart enough to wear gloves and they wear masks, so there are no fingerprints.They don’t leave us evidence to go look for,” he said. “The stuff they are stealing is easily converted into narcotics.”
Fairburn said the biggest issue in this situation is that the state’s youth court is heavily underfunded.
“There’s not as much space in those training schools, and they’ve cut the budgets, so there are not as many employees,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.