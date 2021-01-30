Judge attacked in court

A routine day in Pike County Justice Court turned ugly recently when an inmate tried to attack a judge, prompting a discussion on security measures Friday among county supervisors, court officials and law enforcement officers.
On Jan. 7, Southern District Justice Court Judge Aubrey Rimes was holding a hearing for Sidney Newsome, 27, of Magnolia, who was charged with domestic violence. Officials Friday watched a courtroom video that showed what ensued.
During the proceedings, Newsome — wearing an orange jumpsuit and waist shackles — became increasingly agitated, arguing with transport officer Breana Perry and Judge Rimes, who finally ordered him out.
As Perry led Newsome toward the side door, he turned suddenly and lunged at the judge, but Perry yanked him back by his jumpsuit. Newsome threw a sheaf of papers at the judge and tried to come around the side of the court clerk’s desk, knocking equipment and papers over.
The clerk, who apparently had been telephoning for assistance, moved away while Newsome threw the phone set at Rimes. The judge got up and walked toward Newsome, who threw more paper at him as Perry tried to hold him back.
Rimes grabbed Newsome and pinned him onto a table. Meanwhile a woman and a young man — whom officials believed were the inmate’s mother and brother — approached. The woman jumped up and down shouting (the video lacked audio) while the man appeared to try to help Rimes as Newsome lashed out with his foot.
At that point deputies came streaming in. Some led Newsome out the side door while others wrestled the brother to the ground before taking him out too. Other deputies backed the mother out the main door.
Rimes returned to his bench and waited for things to settle while court personnel picked up scattered papers.
A two-minute video is on the Enterprise-Journal’s Facebook page.
Rimes charged Newsome with contempt of court, and chief sheriff’s deputy Brad Bellipanni said he will probably be charged with simple assault. Newsome remains in jail without bond. The woman and young man were not charged.
At Friday’s board meeting, supervisors met in executive session with judges, constables and sheriff’s officers to discuss the situation. Board attorney Wayne Dowdy noted state law allows boards to go into closed session to discuss “security personnel, plans or devices.”
Supervisors took no action, but after the meeting, board president Robert Accardo said, “We’re going to have to do something.”
Rimes said officers are present during regular court but not necessarily at other times. He said outbursts from spectators and defendants aren’t uncommon, directed not only toward judges but clerks in the front office.
During budget discussions last year, Justice Court Clerk Andranette Jordan warned supervisors that the building needs more security. Even though it’s adjacent to the sheriff’s department, it needs more presence from officers, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.