TYLERTOWN — Walthall County supervisors learned Tuesday the county needs to have a shelter space designated in case of emergency.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency “wants the county to have a shelter,” Emergency Management Coordinator Royce McKee said. ‘We don’t have one, and we’ve never had one. MEMA wants us to have a plan.”
He said he would asked county school officials for permission to designate a building such as the gymnasium at Tylertown High School as a shelter.
“We have to have a plan and a place to send people,” McKee said.
He said the county also needs an agreement with at least one other county to use a shelter there, in case Walthall County and its shelter are so badly damaged people cannot be kept in the county.
McKee said the county itself owns no buildings that can qualify as shelters, and he said Tylertown Mayor Ed Hughes did not want to allow the Southwest Events Center to be used as a shelter, for fear it would be damaged.
The board took no action pending McKee’s discussions with schools Superintendent Wade Carney.
In other business, the board:
• Learned the circuit clerk’s office has joined the Mississippi Electronic Courts system and authorized Clerk Vernon Alford to buy a $329 scanner to help upload documents to the state system.
• Took under advisement a request for funding help for Project Hope, which provides youth and adult counseling services and classes for personal improvement.
• Learned Chancery Judge Debbra Halford is ordering salary be paid for a third court reporter for the district.
One of the district’s two court reporters has been hospitalized since December and is planning to retire, board attorney Conrad Mord said. Halford’s order may require the county to pay for three court reporters for a brief period, he said.
• Directed comptroller Cindy Ginn to disperse $515,000 received from the state’s internet sales tax into the supervisors’ road funds.
• Designated $324,000 in federal CARES Act funds be divided, with $150,000 for the sheriff’s department and $174,000 to the county general fund.
• Was reminded by Ginn that the county is eligible for a solid waste grant to cover the cost of using county employees and equipment to clean up illegal dump areas.
• Approved a $44,50 credit on a garbage bill.
• Noted that rock vendor Hard Rock had sold out to Mississippi Materials Co., which said it would honor Hard Rock’s winning bid for one grade of rock, but would convert the measurements to tons rather than yards.
The company also notified the county that it will submit bids to sell more grades of rock to the county for road and bridge maintenance and construction.
• Heard a presentation from Truckworx on auction and buyback options for county trucks.
• Discussed a personnel matter in executive session.
