A McComb man is dead following a shooting early Sunday and authorities believe a man fresh out of prison is responsible for his death.
Raheem Brown, 25, of McComb was shot once in the chest with a 9mm handgun at 1009 Carson Lane around 3 a.m.
Brad Bellipanni, Chief Deputy of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, said Austin Cole, 29, of McComb, is believed to be the gunman.
“We’re actively hunting him,” he said.
Bellipanni said McComb police spotted Cole near Summit Street and Higgins Drive on Sunday, and Cole ditched his car and fled on foot.
Bellipanni said authorities believe the shooting reportedly involved a dispute over a woman.
He said Cole is a convicted felon who was released from prison about three weeks ago and is considered armed and dangerous.
