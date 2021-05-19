Farmers in seven Southwest Mississippi counties can apply for federal disaster assistance as a result of losses suffered during February’s ice storm.
USDA officials said Monday that 36 counties in the state were designated as a primary diaster area from the storm. They include Amite, Franklin, Lincoln, Pike and Wilkinson counties. Lawrence and Walthall counties are also eligible because they adjoin counties in the primary disaster area.
The disaster declaration allows the Farm Service Agency to extend credit to farmers to recover from their losses by replacing equipment or livestock or refinance some debts.
The deadline to apply for the loans is Jan. 10, 2022.
