Southwest Mississippi Community College officials filled some key open positions during Tuesday night’s teleconference meeting.
College President Dr. Steve Bishop said the departure of Dr. Brett Gregory, the former vice president for student affairs, left two positions vacant. In addition to his VP slot, he also served as career-technical education counselor.
Gregory left to become president of East Central Community College in Decatur.
Bishop said Andrew Alford, the college’s vice president for financial affairs headed a committee of five that had “an outstanding group (of candidates) to consider.”
Alford said the committee unanimously recommended Blake Brewer, an assistant principal at North Pike High School, for the student affairs vice presidency.
He said Brewer has a master’s degree, and is just a few hours from completing his doctorate at the University of Mississippi.
The committee members “were impressed by the list of candidates, but Blake Brewer ... is our recommendation,” Alford said.
For the career counselor position, the school turned to a familiar face.
Aurelia Gayden, now a counselor at South Pike Junior High School, will return to the position. She served there for 10 years before leaving for South Pike.
“She was who we thought we would come up with when we started,” said Alicia Shows, vice president for academic affairs, who led the search committee for the career counseling position.
“Two other people also interviewed, but we remembered the good job she did before, and we’re asking her to do it again.”
Brewer and Gayden were both hired unanimously by the board members in attendance.
In addition to those changes, Bishop noted that one of the college’s retirees this spring is James O’Rourke, the head of the Division of Humanities.
He proposed to promote Dr. Elaine Coney to division head, and board members indicated Bishop could take that step without an official board vote.
Bishop said he was proud of the college’s faculty and students for pressing forward with teaching and learning even though all instruction has to be held through distance learning now.
He urged students who may be uncertain about their futures to keep Southwest in mind.
“Those students who don’t know where to go, they have a home here, whether it’s on campus or online,” Bishop said. “We’re going to make the best of the situation and get ready for fall.”
