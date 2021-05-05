A McComb woman who filed a simple assault charge took the stand last week to testify how a parking dispute led to a broken door and a drawn handgun.
Juanita Quinn testified in McComb Municipal Court that her neighbor, Erica Patterson, came to her apartment on Gillis Avenue around midnight or 1 a.m. Oct. 20, kicked in her screen door and drew a gun on Quinn and her father.
Patterson, whose testimony denied involvement in the incident, was found not guilty by Judge Shequeena McKenzie.
When Patterson allegedly kicked in the door, Quinn called for her father to come get Patterson and told her 10-year-old daughter to bring her a machete, Quinn said.
Her testimony did not include whether her daughter brought the weapon, but she did testify that her father grabbed Patterson’s shirt collar and walked her out the door.
“She was like, ‘Oh, you got a machete for me?’ I saw her when she cocked the gun; it was a little old handgun,” Quinn said, adding that Patterson then left before police arrived.
Quinn said that the incident was spurred on by an interaction earlier that day when she asked Patterson to move her car from a parking space near Quinn’s apartment, which Patterson did.
No threats have been made since then, and the two women had discussed Quinn dropping the charges, Quinn said.
In Patterson’s testimony, she recalled moving her car to please Quinn but denied being at Quinn’s house or even in town that night. She testified that she wasn’t there Oct. 22; city prosecutor Angela Miller pointed out that the alleged incident happened Oct. 20. Patterson said she was gone that whole month.
“She’s lying,” Patterson said. “I’ve never had no altercations with her. We’ve been fine.”
Patterson cooked a birthday meal for Quinn’s son—marking the first time she’d been in Quinn’s apartment—and had sat talking with Quinn and her kids Tuesday night, she said.
Miller objected to Luckett’s questioning, saying he mischaracterized Quinn’s testimony. In her closing arguments Miller said whether or not it made sense that the dispute was over a parking space, Quinn’s credibility was intact and she’d proven her case.
Luckett argued that the prosecution hadn’t met the burden of proof and pointed out that Quinn hadn’t answered his question about past issues with Patterson.
“There’s just not enough evidence,” McKenzie said.
Also in city court Wednesday, Quran Wells, 25, of Summit, pleaded no contest to a charge of disturbing the peace.
Due to a hold on another charge from Mississippi Department of Corrections, he was not released, but McKenzie ruled his four months of time served as credit toward the disorderly conduct charge.
Keith Ellzey, 43, of McComb was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence and sentenced to complete a domestic violence class and an anger management class.
A domestic violence charge against Brandon Dunaway, 38, of McComb, was remanded to the file for six months due to multiple failures to appear in court by the person who filed the charge.
