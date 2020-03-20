The McComb city board on Tuesday discussed the possibility of taking legal action against the Pike County Board of Supervisors and the McComb-Pike County Airport Board over the city’s yearlong attempt to appoint Ed Silence to the airport board.
Selectman Devante Johnson said the issue has been going on for over a year, and the city has worked in good faith with the board of supervisors, but he believes it is time to move on to stronger legal avenues.
“Where do we go from here?” Johnson asked. “I think we exhausted everything we could do to convey over to them where we are coming from. I just want to see with the board if we are ready to go through with the injunction. We’ve tried. This has been going on for a year.”
The fight between boards started when the city board appointed Silence to replace Walt Holifield on the airport board in a 4-3 vote.
Silence’s appointment was to fill a the lone jointly appointed county seat between the city and county on the airport board. The two boards had been rotating their nominees for the appointment, and last year it was the city’s turn to make a nomination.
However, county supervisors serving at the time refused to go along, saying they believed Holifield, a pilot and engineer, was more qualified than Silence, a licensed drone pilot.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley berated a new board of county supervisors last week over the ordeal and told selectmen Tuesday that supervisors told him that they planned to come up with their own nominee for the jointly appointed seat, but Lockley said that is not how it has been done in the past according to a “gentlemen’s agreement” in which the city would appoint and the county would ratify.
“The majority there is not trying to work in good faith with us,” Johnson said of supervisors.
As of Tuesday the position the city board appointed Silence to remained empty as well as another empty position that came up when county board member Steve Rials resigned a year ago.
Lockley claimed this situation was not brought on by the board wanting to follow written rules, but because the county board is making this about race.
“What caused them to change from the procedures that has been in place since I’ve been involved in politics in 1983,” Lockley said “It is all because of the make-up of this board. When the make-up of this board changed, the good old boy agreement system disappeared, and they want to go back to the agreement that was written in 1970-something that had never been followed.”
Johnson, who added the item at the end of the session, said something has to be done about this situation, suggesting an injunction, which is a court order to cease and desist a specific action, and move into a litigation against the airport board.
“It’s been going on too long,” Johnson said “We pulled back on litigating, and said we were going to wait for a new board comes in and work in good faith, but it has got to stop at some point.
“We’ve worked in good faith, but it is time to litigate, and let a judge decide.”
Airport Board President Robert Hensarling declined to comment and said Wednesday he was unaware of the complaint.
In another matter, the board also reviewed the new draft of the contract with Great Southern Recreation of Murfreesboro Tenn., for a new splash pad.
Cockerham presented two drafts of the contract, one with an addition to an article and one that revises the section in question. The board, minus selectmen Ted Tullos and Michael Cameron, decided on the first option, and put it on the agenda to vote on next Tuesday.
Cockerham also presented a draft of the revision to the city ordnances Selectman Donovan Hill asked for in previous meetings, and the board also moved it onto the agenda to be voted on.
The board also approved the purchase of a new grinder unit for the wastewater treatment plant because the old grinder unit, which was 30 years old, broke down and facility has been without a grinder for some time.
Aldrick Moore, who works at the wastewater plant, said without the grinder the water pumps have extra strain on them, which can cause issues down the road. The board agreed to the purchase, and added to next week’s agenda to ratify the purchase, so that the plant can have the grinder as soon as possible.
Lockley also brought up the annexation of the west side of Gateway Industrial Park. He said it would be good for the city since there are already water and sewer lines in the area.
“I’m just putting this on here for us to think about,” Lockley said.
“Any time we talk about annexation one of the top questions is the number of people you will be annexing. There’s about four or five houses sitting back there on the hill, so there is not a lot of people in the annexation.”
The board also talked about adding a week onto the 14-day temporary water service option the water department currently has.
Landlord Floyd Jenkins spoke to the board and asked for more than the new 21 day, but Public Works Director Alice Barnes said that would mean he would receive two bills rather than one before the time is up.
That would be a $10 connection fee with two payments of the minimum water bill which is $75 He said he would rather pay the price of connection and two water bills than pay the $200 deposit.
Utility Billing Manager Ebony Ross told Jenkins that the $200 deposit is refundable and would come back to him when he cut the water off, so he would save money in the long run
“That’s just money changing hands,” Jenkins said, and asked why they could not just cut the deposit out altogether.
“Municipalities have some guidelines they have to follow, and you may not agree with that, but that keeps me out of jail and this board out of jail,” Lockley told Jenkins.
Johnson said that they could not because that is not the city’s policy. Jenkins then asked who wrote and manages the policy, and Johnson said it was the board.
The discussion ended with the board putting an item on next week’s agenda that would extend the policy from 14 days to 21.
The board also briefly discussed paying Mark Goldberg, of CosMich Simmons and Brown, PLLC, for his work related to the collapse of the Kramer Roof building.
