Pike County sheriff’s deputies put the brakes on drag racing on Highway 570 Sunday night, hauling 16 speed demons to jail.
Chief Deputy Johnny Scott said those arrested Sunday were allegedly racing near the Shell Oil Road intersection, not far from where the stretch of highway flattens as its crosses the Bogue Chitto River.
Three of those charged are juveniles, Scott said.
Deputies Wesley Barey and Michael Myers made the arrests, according to jail records.
Some of the individuals arrested were not driving but participating by either acting as look-outs for oncoming traffic or encouraging those involved in the racing, Scott said.
Arrested were Jamara Johnson, 20, of McComb; Khundakaray Raiford, 26, of Tylertown; Jyrek Ramon Morgan, 19, of McComb; Martezion D. Lenard, 19, of McComb; Ernest Bryant, 20, of McComb; Thomas Earl Downs III, 22, of Magnolia; Jimal S. Smith, 20, of McComb; Samuel Bates, 26, of Tylertown; Leo D. Badon, 20, of Tylertown; Jacoby M. Smith, 18, of McComb; Dustin Charles Carr, 25, of Tylertown; Laxavier D. Johnson, 23, of Tylertown; and Javon D. Wells, 18, of McComb.
The 13 arrested were released from jail under their own recognizance, Scott said. Defendants will be issued bench warrants if they fail to appear in court.
They will have an initial hearing at in justice court on Thursday.
The juveniles received citations before being released to parents or legal guardians, Scott said.
Scott said they were released because the charges are an irregular offense and the sheriff’s department hasn’t booked anyone for drag racing in recent memory, and justice court does not have a standard bond order in place for the charge.
However, vehicles screaming down the highway in full-speed competition isn’t unheard of in this area, Scott said.
“Drag racing is one of those things we get calls about regularly to some of the same locations,” he said.
