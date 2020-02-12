Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward will be the man of honor Saturday when he returns to his hometown for a parade celebrating his performance in the Super Bowl.
McComb School District officials are organizing the event for the 2014 McComb High School graduate.
Lineup begins at 9:15 a.m. at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Third Street, and the parade will go west along Delaware Avenue, south on West Street and east on Virginia Avenue, ending at C.C. Moore Stadium, where a ceremony honoring Ward will follow.
School board member Kizzy Coney will present a proclamation on behalf of the McComb School District, McComb Mayor Quordiniah Lockley will present the key to the city and a proclamation in Ward’s honor and Summit Mayor Percy Robinson, state Rep. Daryl Porter Jr., state Sen. Tammy Witherspoon and Pike County Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky also will present proclamations.
Malcolm Jones, who was Ward’s football coach, along with assistant coach Des Johnson, Principal Robert Lamkin and Athletic Director Mike Jeanson will speak during the ceremony, and Superintendent Dr. Cederick Ellis will give the closing remarks.
School officials said Ward will be handing out 8-by-10 autographed photos after the parade.
Ward was one of two players with Southwest Mississippi roots to play for the Chiefs, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers, in the Super Bowl on Feb. 2. The other was Gloster native and Amite County graduate Damien Wilson, a linebacker for the team.
