A Tylertown man who allegedly tried to shoot his way into a Louisiana home last week, wounding the resident in the process, was arrested Wednesday and booked on multiple felony charges.
Reginald Magee, 42, Airline Road, is being held in the Washington Parish Jail with his bond set at $501,500, but a hold from Louisiana corrections officials makes it unlikely he’ll be released on bond.
Sheriff Randy Seal said Magee allegedly tried to enter a home in the Hackley community on Aug. 3, but the woman who lived there refused to let him in and asked him to leave.
Seal said Magee instead fired shots from a .45-caliber handgun into the walls, with one of the bullets wounding the resident, before he unsuccessfully tried to enter through a window.
Deputy John O’Hern, Lt. Terry Harris, Lt. Brent Goings and Detective Kevin Bond responded to the home along with Northshore ambulance service, which took the victim to North Oaks Trauma Center in Hammond, La., for treatment.
Detectives managed to identify Magee as the suspected shooter and found him Wednesday.
He faces charges of attempted murder, home invasion, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, issuing worthless checks, theft and three counts of failure to appear in court.
Seal said Magee recently moved to Tylertown after serving a 12-year prison sentence in Louisiana after being convicted of murder and armed robbery.
“I am so grateful this young lady was not killed and am pleased to learn she has returned home after being released from the hospital,” Seal said. “I am equally pleased that Magee has been located, arrested and given a new home inside the Washington Parish Jail. I compliment all of our officers for their hard work in this matter.”
